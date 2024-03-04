PHOTOS: Tampa Bay celebrates the 2024 WAVEs

ST. PETERSBURG | The LGBTQ+ community turned out for Watermark’s 2024 Tampa Bay WAVEs celebration at Cocktail March 1.

The evening was hosted by the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and featured performances from the group and fellow WAVE winners Mr. Vyn Suazion, Silver Foxx and Adriana Sparkle. DJ Ace Vedo provided music and attendees also enjoyed light bites and more from Cocktail.

View a full list of winners in the digital edition of the WAVEs issue, find a print edition near you and view the photos from this year’s celebration below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.