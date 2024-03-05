Orlando Magic to honor Pride Chamber CEO

(Photo courtesy Orlando Magic)

The Orlando Magic will celebrate diversity and LGBTQ+ inclusion during their annual Pride Night, facing off against the Charlotte Hornets March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Kia Center and recognizing Pride Chamber CEO Daniel Sohn.

Sohn will be named the Orlando Magic Diversity Game changer. The recognition is part of the Magic Diversity Game Changers program that seeks to celebrate local leaders dedicated to advancing social justice and equality in the Orlando community, according to a press release from the Pride Chamber.

“The Pride Chamber congratulates Daniel Sohn on this well-deserved honor and commends the Orlando Magic for recognizing the pivotal role he and the Pride Chamber play in fostering understanding, acceptance and positive change,” they stated.

According to the release the program selects an outstanding individual to honor during the game and acknowledges their achievements and contributions to the battle for equality, as well as their help in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in Orlando.

This year’s Pride Night Game will also benefit the Pride Chamber with a portion of ticket profits will go towards The Pride Chamber Foundation.

The Pride Chamber Foundation is a non-profit that works with the Pride Chamber to foster inclusivity, equity and opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community. The foundation often focuses on the next generation of business leaders and employees to create an environment where all people of all backgrounds can thrive professionally and personally.

According to the Orlando Magic website, the first 50 people to purchase tickets will be invited to join the Pride Chamber and LGBTQ+ community leaders in a pre-game networking reception.

The game will take place at the Kia Center, located at 400 W. Church St. in Orlando.