PHOTOS: Madsoul Festival merges music and politics

ORLANDO | The Madsoul Music & Arts Festival was held March 2 at Loch Haven Park, a unique blend of arts and advocacy led by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

“Madsoul is the first ever of its kind event; it is the first ever music festival hosted by a member of Congress at this scale,” Frost shared ahead of time. “Usually, you go to a music festival and you’re being sold things, but at Madsoul you’re being told things, you’re learning about how you can get involved.”

This year’s Madsoul featured an impressive lineup of artists and speakers, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani and Tony Award-winning performer Lin-Manuel Miranda to the guest list. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefited the Florida Access Network, Zebra Youth, Equal Ground and SWAN of Orlando.

Watermark was on hand to celebrate the sixth annual event. View our photos below.

Photos by Connor Barry.