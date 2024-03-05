‘Trans Erasure Bill’ passes Florida House, stalls in Senate

The “Let Us Live” rally. (Photo by Samantha Ponzillo)

HB 1639, the bill dubbed by LGBTQ+ advocates as Florida’s “Trans Erasure Bill,” will not be heard in the Florida Senate after passing in the state House, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has said.

The bill, which received widespread backlash and protests, would have restricted trans Floridians from changing their gender on their driver’s licenses. It would also have required insurance companies to include coverage for “conversion therapy” in plans offered in Florida.

“Transgender people exist — and always will,” Equality Florida Senior Political Director Joe Saunders said in a statement. “This cruel bill weaponizes private insurance companies and state agencies to threaten the safety and inclusion of the transgender community, and it exists for the purpose of bullying transgender Floridians out of public life entirely.”

After quickly moving through state House committees and passing by a 75-33 vote with bipartisan votes in opposition, the bill will not be heard in the Senate.

“That bill is still stuck in committee, and so, pursuant to our rules we don’t take bills. We don’t do the cards or ever take bills out of committee,” Passidomo told reporters last week.

Just before her announcement, many trans rights activist rallied outside the Florida Capital for the “Let Us Live” march and rally, where they protested the bill along with other anti-trans legislation. View photos here.

Additional reporting by Ryan Williams-Jent.