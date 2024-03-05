Tyler Gillespie revisits ‘Florida Man’ at Tombolo Books

(Photo courtesy Tombolo Books/Tyler Gillespie)

ST. PETERSBURG | Tombolo Books will host a reading of Tyler Gillespie’s “Florida Man: Poems, Revisited” March 12 at 7 p.m., welcoming the author and special guests.

“There is much more to the ‘Florida Man’ meme than a punchline!” the bookstore shares. “Local poet Tyler Gillespie’s innovative collection … strips away the accepted myths of his home state and its inhabitants in poems centered on Florida’s history and culture.”

The event will highlight Gillespie’s “mix of journalism, science, family lore and lived experience to reveal complex realities of the state and redemption that’s wondrously messy and surprising.”

His collection of poems addresses the stereotypes of Florida, his home state, and features many poems centered around Florida’s history and culture. The updated version features a new 20-poem epilogue collection titled “Heat Advisory.”

Gillespie says the title is a reference to the current environmental issues in Florida as well as the fact that the poems “can get a little sweaty.”

“The new poems speak to the way I currently see Florida — its issues and opportunities,” Gillespie tells Watermark. “This means a lot of them touch on LGBTQ+ life as it reflects my experience of the state.”

After a reading by Gillespie, the event will also feature a conversation with fan favorite artist Chad Mize and writer Gloria Muñoz. They will discuss their upcoming projects and more.

“I’m excited to be in conversation with Gloria and Chad at the bookstore. St. Pete is at a crossroads right now in terms of how writers and artists — a big part of what continues to make this city great — can afford to live here and create,” Gillespie says.

“Chad and Gloria have already done so much to help support and promote artists and writers in the LGBTQ+ community,” he continues. “They’re powerhouses. I’m grateful my book launch can bring us together for a dialogue. Hopefully, it can be an opportunity for other folks to meet and figure out ways to support each other.”

Tombolo Books, located at 2153 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, will present “Florida Man: Poems, Revisited” with Tyler Gillespie and special guests March 12. Reserve your free space and learn more here. Additional reporting by Ryan Williams-Jent.