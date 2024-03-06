PHOTOS: More from Congressman Frost’s Madsoul Festival in Orlando

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Madsoul Music & Arts Festival was held March 2 at Loch Haven Park, a unique blend of arts and advocacy led by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

This year’s Madsoul featured an eclectic group of artists and speakers, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani and Tony Award-winning performer Lin-Manuel Miranda to the guest list. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefited several Central Florida nonprofits.

Watermark was on hand to celebrate the sixth annual event with several photographers. View more of our photos below. You can see the first set of images here.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.