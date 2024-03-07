2024 WAVE Award Spotlight: Billy Mick

Central Florida’s Favorite Local Performer: Musician

When it comes to making music, Billy Mick, a gay singer and songwriter, says he promotes positivity, self-expression and love.

Mick is this year’s WAVE winner for Favorite Local Performer: Musician and he says it means the world to him. He is based out of Orlando and has performed at Pride celebrations throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

“I really try hard to make sure I’m always putting on a good show,” Mick says. “I really love going out and supporting other artists as well. So, to have people appreciate not only my talent but the things that I’m doing in the community feels great to me. It makes me feel like I’m doing the right things.”

Mick says everyone could use more positivity, self-expression and love in their everyday life. He thinks people can get caught up in the negativity and miss all the good that’s around.

“We just need to really be appreciating and respecting everyone that is around us too and the differences that we all have,” Mick says. “That’s really what makes us such a unique and wonderful and rich society.”

Mick is currently completing his third album to be released later this year while developing new video and show concepts. He says he started doing shows at retirement homes and he loves it.

As a gay musician, Mick says he is blessed to give back to the LGBTQ+ community. He says he wants to live and sing his truth.

“I really want to stand up for my people,” Mick says. “I really want to sing about my people. It’s really nice to get out there and feel recognized, seen and heard.”