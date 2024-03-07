2024 WAVE Award Spotlight: Mr. Vyn Suazion

Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Performer: Musician

Mr. Vyn Suazion isn’t just Tampa Bay’s favorite local musician, he’s one of the community’s biggest cheerleaders. The LGBTQ+ advocate and entertainer brings his unique brand of love and light to everything he does.

That’s usually with a microphone through music he calls “an invigorating experience of self-love and empowerment for the entire family to enjoy.” It’s available on all major streaming platforms.

It can also regularly be heard at events from organizations like Pasco Pride and PFLAG Safety Harbor, which he proudly represents, and at venues like Cocktail and Enigma. He does it to “share joy through kindness, love and openness.”

“I have been in entertainment since I was a child,” Suazion told Watermark last year. “My earliest memory is dancing with my elementary school class at six years young, and when I turned 17 I started competing in shows and pageantry.”

His most recent title is Mr. St Pete Pride, a reign representing the largest LGBTQ+ celebration in Florida. Among other accolades, the organization secured first place for most effective local nonprofit organization and favorite annual local LGBTQ+ event in this year’s WAVEs.

“To be Mr. St Pete Pride as an ambassador has been an effortless blessing,” Suazion says. “I am treated with such great hospitality and honor by the St Pete Pride team, and I’m grateful to be able to partner with a board of such open and loving humans.

“I stand for a community that sources love — and never at the expense of others,” he continues. “I truly believe that in being kind, loving and open, we can create spaces safe for all spectrums of our community to feel respected and cherished … I honor the WAVE Awards for honoring our queer and allied excellence, and I’m grateful to continue making great music so we can all dance together!”