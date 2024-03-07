2024 WAVE Award Spotlight: Sunshine City Massage

Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Place to Pamper Yourself

St. Petersburg’s Jordan Monroe Green worked as a bartender for most of his 20s and 30s, “a fun way to be able to travel and always have a job,” but wanted a change in recent years. It’s what led him to massage.

“I was always kind of a natural,” he says. “It eventually made sense to follow that with actual professional training and switch to a career where I could have a positive impact on people’s health and wellness.”

Green’s career as a licensed massage therapist, license numbers MA85312 and MM40114, began with schooling and work in a local spa. The experience allowed him to hone his skills and build a private clientele to start Sunshine City Massage, now Tampa Bay’s favorite local place to pamper yourself.

“I happened to go solo just before we went into lockdown for COVID,” he says. “It was a challenge to keep afloat through the pandemic, but I persevered and am so proud to still be self-employed doing what I love.”

Sunshine City Massage offers a variety of services, utilizing techniques for relaxation, deep tissue therapeutics and more. Cupping, hot stones and other service enhancements are also available.

“Massage is such an amazing fit for me. I love being able to help people feel better and live better,” Green says. “Every client is different and every massage is uniquely tailored for how they’re feeling that day.

“It’s never a one size fits all, and that’s part of what keeps it so exciting for me,” he continues. “I take a lot of pride in the continuing education and am always looking for new techniques to bring to the table … I truly love what I do and to be recognized by my clients for the work I put into helping them is so gratifying!”