Watermark’s 2024 WAVE Award Winners – Central Florida

FAVORITE LOCAL POLITICIAN

First: Anna V. Eskamani, Florida House District 42

SECOND: Jennifer “Rita” Harris, Florida House District 44

THIRD: Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando Mayor

FAVORITE LOCAL ACTIVIST

First: Darcel Stevens, Central Florida drag performer

SECOND: Jennifer “Rita” Harris, Florida House District 44

THIRD: Dr. George Wallace, CEO, LGBT+ Center Orlando

GREATEST ALLY TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

First: Jennifer “Rita” Harris, Florida House District 44

SECOND: Anna V. Eskamani, Florida House District 42

THIRD: Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando Mayor

MOST EFFECTIVE LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

First: LGBT+ Center Orlando

SECOND: Zebra Youth

THIRD: Harmony Healthcare Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING ORGANIZATION

First: Zebra Youth

SECOND: LGBT+ Center Orlando

THIRD: Divas in Dialogue

FAVORITE LOCAL SPORTS LEAGUE / ORGANIZATION

First: OUT Sports League

SECOND: Orlando City Soccer

THIRD: Orlando Otters Rugby Football Club

FAVORITE LOCAL WRITER / JOURNALIST

First: Jeremy Williams, Watermark

SECOND: Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel

THIRD: Marty “Leigh Shannon” Fugate, Watermark

FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE

First: Watermark, WatermarkOnline.com

SECOND: Orlando Weekly, OrlandoWeekly.com

THIRD: Bungalower, Bungalower.com

FAVORITE LOCAL FUNDRAISING EVENT

First: Come Out With Pride’s parade/festival, benefiting COWP

SECOND: Love is a Drag Brunch, benefiting Zebra Youth

THIRD: Savoy’s Celebrity Bartending, benefiting the LGBT+ Center Orlando

FAVORITE ANNUAL LOCAL LGBTQ+ EVENT

First: Come Out With Pride’s parade/festival

SECOND: DeLand Pride’s Love is Love festival

THIRD: GayDays

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING EVENT

First: All the Queen’s Men

SECOND: Come Out With Pride’s Trans Rally/March

THIRD: Unity Nite at Southern Nights

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ+ YOUTH EVENT

First: Zebra Youth’s Pride Prom

Second: Come Out With Pride’s Youth Pride

Third: CampOUT LGBTQ+ Youth Summer Camp

FAVORITE LOCAL BUSINESS NOT A BAR/CLUB

First: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

SECOND: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

THIRD: Ritzy Rags Wigs & More

FAVORITE NEW LOCAL BUSINESS

First: Orange Blossom Law

SECOND: Jack & Honey’s

THIRD: Stiffy’s Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL HEALTH CARE FACILITY

First: Health Care Center for the Homeless

SECOND: Harmony Healthcare Orlando (tie)

SECOND: Pineapple Healthcare (tie)

FAVORITE LOCAL HAIR SALON / BARBER SHOP

First: The Red Scarlet Salon

SECOND: Floyd’s Barbershop

THIRD: Vamp Hair Studio

FAVORITE LOCAL MAKEUP ARTIST

First: Gina Barbanera, Gina B Orlando Hair and Makeup Artist

SECOND: Justin Jimenez, Renaissance Theatre Company

THIRD: Noel Garcia, aka Marie Laveau

FAVORITE LOCAL FITNESS CENTER

First: Red Fire Gym

SECOND: LA Fitness (Colonial Drive East)

THIRD: Planet Fitness (Fashion Square)

FAVORITE LOCAL VETERINARIAN CLINIC

First: Curry Ford Animal Hospital

SECOND: Winter Park Veterinary Hospital

THIRD: Animal Veterinary Hospital of Orlando

FAVORITE PLACE TO PAMPER YOUR PET

First: Plush Paws Pet Salon

SECOND: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

THIRD: Ranger’s Pet Outpost and Retreat

FAVORITE LOCAL REALTOR

First: David Dorman, CENTURY 21 Real Estate

SECOND: Scott Benson, Green House Realty

THIRD: Central Florida Home Boys (Shawn Layton & Jimmy Hendrickson)

FAVORITE LOCAL ATTORNEY

First: George Gibeault, Private Counsel

SECOND: Dan Newlin, Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys

THIRD: Barry Miller, Barry Miller Law

FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY A CAR

First: Toyota of Orlando

SECOND: Fields BMW Winter Park

THIRD: CarMax Sanford

FAVORITE LOCAL SHOPPING / ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

First: Ivanhoe Village

SECOND: Disney Springs

THIRD: Mills/50 District

FAVORITE LOCAL CLOTHING STORE

First: Out of the Closet Orlando

SECOND: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

THIRD: LACASTRO Clothing & Swimwear

FAVORITE LOCAL GEEK SPOT

First: Player 1 Video Game Bar

SECOND: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

THIRD: Gods & Monsters

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING SPACE

First: Zebra Youth Drop-In Center

SECOND: LGBT+ Center Orlando

THIRD: Divas in Dialogue at Stafford House

FAVORITE LOCAL FAITH-BASED ESTABLISHMENT

First: Joy Metropolitan Community Church – Joy MCC

SECOND: First Unitarian Church of Orlando

THIRD: First United Church of Christ Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL FLORIST

First: In Bloom Florist

SECOND: PlantDaddy Pro

THIRD: Lee Forrest Design

FAVORITE LOCAL MUSEUM

First: Orlando Science Center

SECOND: Orlando Museum of Art

THIRD: Orange County Regional History Center

FAVORITE LOCAL SPACE TO BUY ART

First: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

SECOND: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

THIRD: LGBT+ Center Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL HOTEL / B&B

First: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Downtown

SECOND: Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

THIRD: The Alfond Inn at Rollins

FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST

First: Parker Sketch

SECOND: Kelly Stewart

THIRD: Kim Murphy / Nick Smith (tie)

FAVORITE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

First: Jesse Giles, Jesse Giles Photography

SECOND: Loc Robertson

THIRD: Maia Monet, Monet Boudoir Photography

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT

First: White Wolf Cafe

SECOND: Hamburger Mary’s Orlando

THIRD: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

FAVORITE LOCAL BRUNCH SPOT

First: White Wolf Cafe

SECOND: Hamburger Mary’s Orlando

THIRD: The Hammered Lamb

FAVORITE LOCAL LATE NIGHT DINING

First: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

SECOND: Santiago’s Bodega

THIRD: Gringos Locos (Robinson)

FAVORITE LOCAL UNIQUE DRINK/EAT/TREAT

First: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria’s Mama Ling Ling’s Thanksgiving Sandwich

SECOND: Disney’s Magic Kingdom’s DOLE Whip

THIRD: Gideon’s Bakehouse’s Original Chocolate Chip

FAVORITE LOCAL CATERER

First: Cocktails Catering

SECOND: Little Lamb Catering

THIRD: John Michael Catering and Weddings

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ+ BAR / CLUB

First: Savoy

SECOND: Southern Nights Orlando

THIRD: Barcodes

FAVORITE LOCAL ALLIED BAR / CLUB

First: The Hammered Lamb

SECOND: Barbarella Orlando

THIRD: Cafe Da Vinci

FAVORITE LOCAL NON-ALCOHOLIC HANGOUT

First: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

SECOND: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

THIRD: The Glass Knife

FAVORITE LOCAL HAPPY HOUR

First: Santiago’s Bodega

SECOND: Savoy

THIRD: District Dive

FAVORITE LOCAL KARAOKE, TRIVIA OR BINGO NIGHT

First: Gregory Metts’ Comedy Night at Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar

SECOND: Lacie Browning’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at Savoy

THIRD: Dr. George Wallace’s Trivia Night at Savoy

FAVORITE LOCAL BARTENDER / SERVER

First: Tommy Ryan Greene, Barcodes

SECOND: Saul Lopez, Savoy

THIRD: Tia Devine, Southern Nights Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG QUEEN

First: Darcel Stevens

SECOND: Crystal Vahzz

THIRD: April Fresh

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG KING

First: Karl Withakay

SECOND: Axel Andrews

THIRD: Bobby Iman

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: STAGE (NON-DRAG)

First: Gregory Metts

SECOND: Ivy Les Vixens

THIRD: Risa Risque

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: MUSICIAN

First: Billy Mick

SECOND: Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard

THIRD: Heather Abood

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DJ

First:: DJ Joanie

SECOND: Scott Robert

THIRD: Blue Star

FAVORITE LOCAL BREAKOUT PERFORMER

First: Hunter Rogers

SECOND: Daisy Dior

THIRD: Kendall Leamy

FAVORITE LOCAL TV / WEB PERSONALITY

First: Lisa Bell, WKMG News 6

SECOND: Nancy Alvarez, WESH 2

THIRD: Sheldon Dutes, WESH 2

FAVORITE LOCAL RADIO SHOW / PODCAST

First: “Wine, Wine Not: A Queer Podcast” with Rick Todd & Jeremy Williams

SECOND: Johnny’s House, XL 106.7

THIRD: “Tea & Glitter” with Ivy Les Vixens

FAVORITE LOCAL INFLUENCER

First: Daniel Downer, @daniel.j.downer

SECOND: Ivy Les Vixens, @eveleena

THIRD: Trixie Deluxxe, @trixiedeluxxe

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS VENUE

First: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

SECOND: Breakthrough Theatre Company

THIRD: Renaissance Theatre Company

FAVORITE LOCAL THEATRICAL SHOW

First: “The Prom,” Theatre UCF

SECOND: “Nosferatu,” Renaissance Theatre Company

THIRD: “The White Lotus: Orlando,” Orlando Fringe

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT NOVELTY STORE

First: The Store at Barcodes

SECOND: Fairvilla Megastore

THIRD: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PLAY TOURIST

First: Lake Eola Park

SECOND: Epcot

THIRD: Universal Studios

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PAMPER YOURSELF

First: The Spa Orlando

SECOND: Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

THIRD: VIO Med Spa

FAVORITE LOCAL HIDDEN GEM

First: Yellow Dog Eats

SECOND: Downtown Sanford

THIRD: Barcodes Orlando