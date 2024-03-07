Watermark’s 2024 WAVE Award Winners

The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence have recognized the LGBTQ+ communities of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s for more than two decades. As always, the results are determined by readers in each region through multiple rounds.

The 2024 WAVEs began on Jan. 2, when we asked readers to nominate the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ communities in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more. You shared your favorites in droves.

That determined the Top 5 nominees in more than 50 categories — activists, bars, entertainers, nonprofits and safe spaces which received enough nominations to make the voting round.

It opened Jan. 22 and closed Feb. 9, setting a new record for responses in the process. Now, after all of your campaigning, promoting and voting, we have your verified results.

In these pages you’ll find Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s winners in each category, along with the second and third place finishers. We also highlight a few of this year’s individuals and businesses who came out on top.

No awards season is complete without the WAVEs and we’re proud to present your results from 2024. A special thank you to all of the voters who made their voices heard this year — including those who chose to recognize Watermark’s podcast, website, writers and more — and congratulations to all of the 2024 winners, second and third place finishers and nominees!

Central Florida winners list.

Central Florida’s Favorite Sports League/Organization: OUT Sports League

Central Florida’s Favorite Local Performer, Musician: Billy Mick

Central Florida’s Favorite Local Health Care Facility: Health Care Center for the Homeless

Tampa Bay winners list.

Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Performer, Musician: Mr. Vyn Suazion

Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Place to Pamper Yourself: Sunshine City Massage

Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Performer, Drag King & Favorite Local Breakout Performer: Silver Foxx