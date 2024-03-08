GLAAD poll: LGBTQ+ adults are motivated to vote and strongly prefer Biden

(Graphic by Fredex via Bigstock)

A poll released March 7 by GLAAD found that 94% of LGBTQ+ Americans are motivated to vote, with those residing in seven swing states preferring President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump by a margin of 57 points.

The data, pulled from a nationwide survey of LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ participants, also showed that running on anti-transgender issues is “a losing strategy,” with 53% of respondents who are likely to vote (and registered to do so) saying they would oppose “a political candidate [who] speaks frequently about restricting access to health care and participation in sports for transgender youth.”

The poll, which included “LGBTQ, registered, Trump voters and swing voters,” also found that respondents agreed with the statement that politicians “should stop focusing on restricting women’s rights and banning medical care for transgender youth and instead focus on addressing inflation, job creation, and healthcare costs.”

GLAAD further notes that LGBTQ+ Americans constitute an important voting bloc, comprising 7-8% of the overall electorate in 2020 according to figures reported by the Washington Post.

Their turnout in that election “played a decisive role in President Joe Biden’s win in the close contest swing states,” the organization wrote — states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where the poll found 68% of motivated LGBTQ+ voters favor Biden while only 15% favor Trump.

Among motivated LGBTQ voters in states where U.S. Senate races are most competitive — Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — 79% reported preferring a Democratic congressional candidate while just 12% preferred a Republican.

Preferences for Democratic candidates among LGBTQ+ Americans track with findings presented in a 2020 report by the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA School of Law. Among LGBT adults who are registered and eligible to vote, the group found 50% are registered Democrats, 15% are Republicans and 22% are independents.

In a press release, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “GLAAD’s research shows that LGBTQ Americans are ready to exert their significant power to shape electoral politics, choose responsible leadership, and use their voices to advocate for equality.

“Our new survey also shows that the majority of all voters reject harmful anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and candidates who spread it. Voters are insisting that politicians focus instead on the real issues facing our nation, including inflation, abortion rights, and climate change.

“Candidates, parties, strategists and reporters are on notice about the power of the LGBTQ vote and the issues that should be demanding attention, including our fundamental freedoms and everyone’s safety and well-being.”