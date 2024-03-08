Orlando Fringe announces inaugural Orlando Out Fest coming this Pride Month

Orlando Fringe will premiere its Orlando Out Fest in the Fringe ArtSpace theatre in downtown Orlando this June. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe will introduce Orlando Out Fest, a celebration of LGBTQIA voices in the arts, this summer.

This will be the newest addition to its celebrated festival lineup, a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community through theater, art and expression, according to a press release.

The inaugural festival will come during this year’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month at Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando June 27-30. The goal is to amplify the voices of local LGBTQ+ artists while fostering inclusivity and understanding within the Central Florida community, according to a press release.

Orlando Out Fest is as much about empowerment and advocacy as it is entertainment,” Ciara Hannon, Orlando Out Fest Producer, said in a press release. “Through storytelling and artistic expression, the festival aims to spark conversations, challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance and equity for all.”

The showcase will have diverse talent from the LGBTQ+ community with a lineup of 12 local artists.

“We invite everyone – regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation – to join us for a celebration of love, acceptance and creativity,” Hannon said in a press release. “Together, let’s celebrate the history of LGBT artists while also paving the way for a more inclusive future.”

Orlando Fringe Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead said in a press release, “We are thrilled to launch Orlando Out Fest as part of the Orlando Fringe family. This festival represents our commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and narratives. We believe in the power of art to inspire change and unite communities, and Orlando Out Fest is a testament to that belief.”

Artists interested in submitting for the chance to be a part of Orlando Out Fest can do so here: 2024 Orlando Out Fest Submission Form.

Experience Orlando Out Fest June 27-30 at Fringe ArtSpace, located at 54 W. Church Street, Suite 201, in Orlando. For more information, visit OrlandoFringe.org.