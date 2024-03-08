PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ sashays into Pride Night at the Central Florida Fair

ORLANDO | A proud and lively group had an unforgettable time at Pride Night at the Central Florida Fair March 6.

The Central Florida Fair partnered with the LGBT+ Center Orlando, Savoy Orlando and Watermark for the second annual Pride Night event. Under the new leadership of CEO Michael Tipton, the second official Pride Night at the Fair surpassed previous years’ numbers, nearly doubling the attendance from the previous year’s event. Diverse individuals gathered to enjoy the fair and celebrate their identities as one united community.

Along with vendros from various LGBTQ+ organizations, the event featured performances by Chantel Reshae, Altesse Aurum, Heather Abood and Twila Holiday.

Check out the photos from the evening’s event below.

Photos by Danny Garcia and Bubba Trahan.