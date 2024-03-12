Come Out With Pride wants you to ‘Be Your Brightest Self’ at 2024 Pride Prom

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride returns with its third annual Pride Prom, presented by Pineapple Healthcare, at the Orlando Science Center April 12.

“We’re thrilled to host the 2024 Pride Prom in partnership with Pineapple Healthcare,” said Tatiana Quiroga, Executive Director of Come Out With Pride, in a press release. “This event is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of self-expression, love, and acceptance. We want everyone to feel empowered to be their true selves and celebrate their identity in an accepting and inclusive environment, especially in Florida.”

This year’s prom, themed “Be Your Brightest Self,” will be an adult-only, 21 and up event that promises to be “the largest Pride Prom ever.” Attendees are encouraged to dress in bright colors, neon outfits and glow-in-the-dark accessories.

“With a neon-themed Pride Prom, we invite our guests to ‘Be Your Brightest Self’ and join us in celebrating the beautiful spectrum of identities within our community,” said Quiroga. “Together, let’s light up the night and create memories that will last a lifetime!”

COWP began hosting its annual adult Pride Prom as a way to provide members in the local LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who identify as trans and nonbinary, with a way to experience prom as their authentic selves, realizing that many in the community were uncomfortable or unable to celebrate as and with who they wanted to when they were in high school.

Pride Prom 2024 will feature entertainment by Raspberry Pie, music from DJ Blue Star, a photo booth by Firefly, snacks by Cuisiniers Catering, free frozen custard by Shake Shack and more. Also, don’t miss Sondra Rae, from Johnny’s House on XL106.7 and Pride Radio, crowning Pride Prom’s Royal Court.

You can also take the evening up to the next level with the VIP Lounge experience, sponsored by Tito’s Hademade Vodka. VIP attendees will get specialty bites courtesy of Cuisiniers Catering, two complimentary drink tickets, a neon-themed gift bag and a meet-and-greet with Raspberry Pie and the rest of the night’s entertainers.

Leading up to the 2024 Pride Prom, COWP will be kicking off its new affirming billboard campaign, starting April 1.

“We want our LGBTQIA+ community to know and be reminded that they are loved and accepted as their authentic selves,” said Quiroga. “There’s no better way to say that “Be Your Brightest Self” than with a billboard!”

COWP’s Pride Prom 2024 will be at the Orlando Science Center April 12, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 for General Admission and $120 for VIP Lounge Expierance, and can be purchased at ComeOutWithPride.org.