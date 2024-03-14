The Mertailor and more swim into Fairgrounds St. Pete

Eric Ducharme, the Mertailor. (Photo courtesy Fairgrounds St. Pete)

ST. PETERSBURG | Fairgrounds St. Pete’s Mystical Mermaid March continues through the end of the month, celebrating the art of merculture with LGBTQ+ “fin-fluencers” and more.

The museum of immersive art and technology’s programming features an extensive lineup of mermaid-themed events. Exhibits include a “Mermaid Star Motel,” billed as the “perfect venue” to explore upon arrival.

“All month long, programming will include meet-and-greets with noteworthy members of the mermaid community and face painting every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.,” they noted in a press release. Attendees have also been treated to, or still have the chance to see, “live watercolor portraits, a panel discussion featuring two prominent fin-fluencers, a trunk show with handmade swimwear from Lost Ocean, a collaboration with Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter and even a Sirens Silent Disco.”

Festivities continue March 16 from 12-4 p.m. with Talks & Tails, a panel and meet and greet featuring “Seashell Queen” Iona Parris and Eric Ducharme, creator and owner of Mertailor LLC. The two were featured in Netflix’s documentary “Mer People.”

Ducharme has created “magical tail creations” for clients like Lady Gaga and other celebrities, with work appearing on shows like “Saturday Night Live.” The LGBTQ+ entrepreneur’s journey as “The Mertailor” began in 2006 at Weeki Wachee Springs, where at 16 years old he performed in the region’s popular mermaid show.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Fairgrounds St. Pete to spread our shared mission of finding joy and self-expression through art — on land or in the sea,” Ducharme says. “Inclusivity and acceptance is one of the core pillars of this magical community I’ve been lucky enough to find. For so many, mermaiding provides a sense of belonging and a place to be nothing but yourself.

“I’m thrilled to be speaking alongside merpeople from LGBTQ+ backgrounds, military backgrounds — you name it,” he continues. “These events are a great opportunity for local merpods to connect and share our world with new audiences, and for all to just have fun!”

“My experience as a mermaid is made that much more unique by my identity as an African American, a veteran, an artist — we all come from different walks of life,” Parris also shared in a statement. “What’s most special is the community we find in each other and the inspiration we can be to the rest of the world.”

The day will also feature a mermaid meetup/reunion, where guests are encouraged to dress up and explore the immersive Mermaid Star Motel in character. Subsequent weekends will feature “Story Time with Mermaid Lily Luna” on March 23 and “Final Splash: Live Mermaid Meet & Greet” on March 30.

“From Florida lore to its countless number of roadside attractions, mermaids are part of our state’s cultural fabric,” Fairgrounds St. Pete CEO and Co-Founder Liz Dimmitt says. “These merfolk are artists whose platforms deserve to be amplified, and our goal is that visitors leave feeling the magic of their culture.”

Mystical Mermaid March continues through the month’s end at Fairgrounds St. Pete, located at 2606 Fairfield Ave. S. Meet and greets are included with general admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Fairgrounds.Art. Learn more about the Mertailor and his work at TheMertailor.com.