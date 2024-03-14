Watermark Issue 31.06: Fighting Back

Fighting Back: Transgender Floridians rise up for their rights. Pro-Palestine protest disrupts MadSoul music festival. Tampa Pride marks 10 years of ‘Celebrating You’.
PALESTINIAN PROTEST
Pro-Palestine protest disrupts MadSoul music festival.
'CELEBRATING YOU'
Tampa Pride marks 10 years of ‘Celebrating You’.
QUEERLY BELOVED
Read what Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw has to say in his viewpoint.
FIGHTING BACK
Transgender Floridians rise up for their rights.
FLYING HIGH
Xander Taylor soars in Cirque du Soleil’s “BAZAAR.”
'FROM HERE' TO ETERNITY
Orlando musical to play locally before going Off-Broadway.
