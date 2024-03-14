Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.06: Fighting Back

By Caitlin Sause
Fighting Back: Transgender Floridians rise up for their rights. Pro-Palestine protest disrupts MadSoul music festival. Tampa Pride marks 10 years of ‘Celebrating You’.

PALESTINIAN PROTEST | Page 10
Pro-Palestine protest disrupts MadSoul music festival.

CELEBRATING YOU’ | Page 13
Tampa Pride marks 10 years of ‘Celebrating You’.

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 17
Read what Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw has to say in his viewpoint.

FIGHTING BACK | Page 23
Transgender Floridians rise up for their rights.

FLYING HIGH | Page 31
Xander Taylor soars in Cirque du Soleil’s “BAZAAR.”

‘FROM HERE’ TO ETERNITY | Page 35
Orlando musical to play locally before going Off-Broadway.

