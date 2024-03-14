Watermark Issue 31.06: Fighting Back

Fighting Back: Transgender Floridians rise up for their rights. Pro-Palestine protest disrupts MadSoul music festival. Tampa Pride marks 10 years of ‘Celebrating You’.

PALESTINIAN PROTEST | Page 10

Pro-Palestine protest disrupts MadSoul music festival.

‘CELEBRATING YOU’ | Page 13

Tampa Pride marks 10 years of ‘Celebrating You’.

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 17

Read what Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw has to say in his viewpoint.

FIGHTING BACK | Page 23

Transgender Floridians rise up for their rights.

FLYING HIGH | Page 31

Xander Taylor soars in Cirque du Soleil’s “BAZAAR.”



‘FROM HERE’ TO ETERNITY | Page 35

Orlando musical to play locally before going Off-Broadway.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!