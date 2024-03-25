PHOTOS: Tampa Pride celebrates 10 years

Tampa Pride 2024. (Photo by Jamarcus Mosley)

TAMPA | Tampa Pride marked 10 years on March 23, returning to Ybor for a full day of activities celebrating the region’s LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.

Festivities began at 10:45 a.m. with this year’s street festival, scheduled to feature 140 vendors from Tampa Bay and beyond. Tampa Pride’s Diversity Parade stepped off near 4 p.m. to highlight 150 entrants, including this year’s grand marshals.

Entertainment was held in and outside of the Cuban Club throughout the day, including during Pride at Night. Festivities were cut short but included headliners like Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Read more about Tampa Pride’s 10th celebration here and in Watermark’s inaugural Pride in Tampa magazine. View our photos below.

Photos by Jamarcus Mosley.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.

Photos by Jorge Cordova.