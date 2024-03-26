South Los Angeles trans woman murdered; LAPD looking for suspects

LAPD & CHP patrol vehicles. (LA Blade file photo)

LOS ANGELES | A transgender woman believed to be in her early 20’s was murdered in the early morning of March 21 in Los Angeles near the corner of West 70th and Figueroa Streets, the latest in what appear to be a string of slayings of sex workers in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department are still looking for information and have not yet made any arrests.

The LAPD responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. and found the victim had a gunshot wound to the back of the head. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two days earlier, officers had responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. on Hoover St. between Slauson Ave. and West 59th, where they found a woman who had been killed by a gunshot. Police believe both women were shot with a 9-millimeter firearm.

Police believe both women were engaged in sex work but have not released any information identifying them.

The Los Angeles Times reported that surveillance footage captured near the scene of the March 21 murder showed a person dragging the victim’s body out of a light-colored sedan next to the parking lot of a high school before driving off.

Police speculated that the victim was shot in the car after a sexual encounter that went wrong. The area is known as a place where sex workers are picked up by clients who drive to nearby motels on Figueroa St.

The LA Times noted that another 25-year-old sex worker was killed on nearby Western Ave. in February when someone in a vehicle fired a gun at the corner she was standing on. Another man was shot in the same incident, but he survived. LAPD does not consider this event to be linked to the other two murders.

