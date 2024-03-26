Watermark Giveaway: Amy Sedaris at the Plaza Live in Orlando

Get ready for a evening full of fun, comedy and conversation with Emmy Award nominee Amy Sedaris at The Plaza Live in Orlando April 19 at 8 p.m.

Sedaris is a prolific actress, comedian and writer best known for her hilarious Comedy Central series “Strangers With Candy.” She has also appeared in many hit films and TV shows including “Elf,” “School of Rock,” “Jennifer’s Body,” “The Mandalorian,” “Unbreakbable Kimmy Schmidt” and more.

Watermark has a pair of tickets for one lucky winner to attend the show, and all you have to do to enter is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner at noon on March 29.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Good luck!

