Tampa vet says transphobia contributed to firing

TAMPA | Bobbie Coy, a transgender veteran fired from the New Beginnings of Tampa shelter in late February, says transphobia played a role in his termination.

New Beginnings operates one of the largest transitional housing and homeless recovery programs in the region. Its website says the organization has helped over 10,000 people, including 7,500 veterans.

It contracts with the Veterans Administration through the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital to do so. New Beginnings was developed by Dr. Thomas E. Atchison — a local pastor and its president — who in recent months has been accused of retaliatory terminations, racism and homophobia, all of which he’s denied.

Multiple outlets reported last month that Atchison fired the senior staff of New Beginnings, including former Executive Director Ian Donnell, who was seeking operational change. Tampa Bay’s NBC affiliate noted staff members “were fired after questioning how Atchison spent federal VA funding … that they said totaled about $70,000 a month.”

Coy was among those fired. He came to the facility in June 2023 to live and work as a kitchen manager and driver, skills he was happy to utilize for fellow veterans. He last served in the Navy more than two decades ago.

In 2001, during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” Coy received an Other than Honorable discharge. At the time he presented as female and posed for a photo that a superior officer perceived as homosexual in nature, a violation of the policy.

“It was just wrong for them to discharge me for something like that, when it doesn’t have anything to do with my ability to work,” he says. “My ability to die for my country is the same as any straight person’s.”

Coy was discharged prior to completing his second year of service, a requirement for certain benefits that he’s still fighting for, which “really messed up my life.” It’s part of what led him to New Beginnings; he says he “got in a little bit of trouble” and was sent there by the Veterans Treatment Court.

The VTC serves veterans who suffer from military service-related mental illness, post-traumatic stress disorder and more. Coy received help from Donnell and Andy Reyes, New Beginnings’ former program director who was fired alongside him.

“Pastor Tom never liked Bobbie, from the very beginning,” Reyes says. “I’m sure the main reason he was fired was because he was loyal to Ian and me … but I always heard him say things about [Coy’s gender identity.] He said, ‘he shouldn’t be here’ and I said, ‘no, we’re going to respect him and help him … we’re supposed to help people.”

“The day before he fired me, he actually told me he didn’t agree with my lifestyle, but he appreciates everything that I had done for him,” Coy says of Atchison. “Then he let me go. I believe that it was a combination of my identity and the fact that I was doing interviews with the news about Ian being fired.”

The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital confirmed to Watermark that New Beginnings funding continues. Chief of Communications Roderick R. Cunningham says no formal investigation was conducted because “it was determined that there were no Veteran patient concerns.”

“We have temporarily paused new referrals to New Beginnings of Tampa due to their recent personnel turnover,” he adds. “However, we continue to work with New Beginnings and their newly hired staff to ensure they have adequate, trained staff as well as record of documentation requirements outlined in the contract to ensure they continue to provide quality care and services for Veterans experiencing homelessness.”

Atchison did not respond to Watermark’s multiple requests for comment, but did advise Tampa Bay’s NBC affiliate that his detractors were “disgruntled employees who have their own agenda.”

Reyes says if they’re disgruntled, it’s with good reason.

“I could be disgruntled, but it’s not because I was fired,” he explains. “I’m disgruntled because … he doesn’t care. He’s actually said it out loud, that he doesn’t care about the veterans’ program.

“So yeah, we could be disgruntled, we were upset. We’re heartbroken,” he continues. “We are upset that we worked so hard on this program and now New Beginnings for veterans can’t be trusted.”

Coy was no longer relying on New Beginnings for housing when he was fired, but says he loved giving back through his work. It’s why he’s speaking up now.

“If I don’t, then who will? There are so many people that are being discriminated against that are still living there that are too scared to speak out because they’re afraid of losing their place to live,” he says. “I want to pave the way to the people that are there right now and anybody that might be there in the future.”

