Ugandan Constitutional Court upholds country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act

Ugandan flag (Image by rarrarorro/Bigstock)

The Ugandan Constitutional Court on April 3 upheld the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.

“We decline to nullify the Anti-Homosexuality Act in its totality,” said Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera as he read the decision.

President Yoweri Museveni last May signed the law, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”

The U.S. subsequently imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials and removed the country from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. The World Bank Group also announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.

The court late last year heard the case against the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

