Dining Out For Life returns to Central Florida, benefiting The Center Orlando

The Center building located on Mills Ave. (Photo by Emily Paul)

ORLANDO | Dining Out for Life is gearing up for its return to Central Florida later this month, partnering again with the LGBT+ Center Orlando to put on a handful of events from April 25–28.

Each year, DOFL works to raise money for local HIV organizations that provide assistance and prevention services across the country. By partnering with local restaurants, DOFL gets these restaurants to give a percentage of their sales during the event to a local nonprofit, The Center Orlando being Central Florida’s organization.

More than 50 organizations partner with DOFL each year, along with more than 2,400 restaurants, 4,100 volunteers and 300,000 diners, which has raised over $4.5 million, according to the DOFL website.

The events kick off on April 25, the main event of the week. Those wishing to participate in the fundraising can simply head to one of the participating restaurants and dine there, where a percentage of sales will be donated to The Center Orlando.

The events continue with a “food-based movie night” at The Center Orlando on April 26 at 8:30 p.m. to watch the film “Chef.” As well as a brewery event on April 27 at Zymarium Meadery at 5 p.m. where attendees can enjoy food trucks, drag shows and even a specialty mead created just for the event, with 100% of the sales from the specialty mead being donated to The Center Orlando.

Closing out the week will be a Drag Brunch at Savoy Orlando on April 28 starting at 12 p.m. Tickets to these events are limited and sales will go towards supporting The Center Orlando.

Donations can also be made directly to the Dining Out for Life campaign. For every $25 donated, donors will be entered to win a Virgin Voyages cruise vacation.

Here are all the Central Florida restaurants participating in this year’s Dine Out to End HIV event:

-Alex’s Fresh Kitchen, located at 1015 State Road 436 Suite 109 in Casselberry, will be donating 25% of lunch and dinner sales from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Café Tu Tu Tango, located at 8625 International Dr. in Orlando, will be donating 20% of lunch sales from 11 a.m. to midnight.

-The Hammered Lamb, located at 1235 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 11 a.m. to midnight.

-Hawker’s Asian Street Food, located at 1103 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of dinner sales from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

-Savoy/Ivanhoe 1915, located at 1913 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

-Jack & Honey’s, located at 808 E. Washington St. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales.

-Magnolia Square Market, located at 117 Magnolia Ave. in Sanford, will be donating 25% of breakfast and lunch sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Mia’s Italian Kitchen, located at 8717 International Dr. in Orlando, will be donating 20% of lunch sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

-The Milkhouse, located at 201 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

-Pieology Pizzeria, located at 2198 Western Way in Winter Garden, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

-Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria, located at 67 N. Bumby Ave in Orlando, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

-The Ravenous Pig, located at 565 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Red Panda Noodle, with multiple food truck locations in Orlando, will be donating 25% of dinner sales.

-Redlight Redlight, located at 2810 Corrine Dr in Orlando, will be donating 100% of food and alcohol sales from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 Sanford Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of lunch and dinner sales.

-Sideward Brewing Co., located at 210 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of food and alcohol sales from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

-Smoke & Donuts, located at 601 Primrose Dr. in Orlando, will be donating 100% of lunch and dinner sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-White Wolf Café, located at 1829 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando, will be donating 25% of dinner sales from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or to make a donation directly, visit DiningOutForLife.com/city/dining-out-for-life-central-florida.