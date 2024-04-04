Orlando celebrates 407 Day this Sunday with hometown pride

(Photo from Visit Orlando’s website)

ORLANDO | The City of Orlando, Orange County Government, Orlando Economic Partnership and Visit Orlando honor hometown pride April 7 with events and special deals for residents and visitors to celebrate 407 Day.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer issued a joint proclamation declaring Sunday, April 7, 407 Day throughout the region, according to a press release.

407 Day began as a rallying point to support local restaurants affected by the pandemic, but it has grown into a community celebration. Residents and visitors are encouraged to support their favorite restaurants, bars, shops, boutiques, services and other local businesses by sharing posts and photos to social media with the #407day hashtag.

The inspiration behind the name comes from the destination’s longtime area code. The 407 area code reaches Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, as well as small portions of Volusia and Lake counties.

There will be something for everybody to support the local community with free festivals, live performances and sporting events.

407 Day Specials

Note: These deals are only available on Sunday, April 7, 2024, unless specified.

·From April 4-8 at the Discover Downtown store, shoppers can enjoy $4.07 off 407 shirts and ball caps in-store and online with code 407DAY.

· WonderWorks will offer $22 all-access tickets to Florida residents for their Family Fun Day on April 7 only.

·Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista will offer a 407 Day Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m., during which select items will cost $4.07, including chips and dip, Bud or Bud Light Draft and the kid’s menu burger.

·The Spa at Rosen Centre will pay tribute to the region’s citrus history by offering an 80-minute Citrus Honey Blossom Mani/Pedi special for $90.

·Paddlefish Restaurant at Disney Springs is offering $4.07 Strawberry Basil Lemonade Mocktails and $4.07 Paddlefish Blonde Drafts.

·Diners at Terralina Crafted Italian, also located at Disney Springs, can save $4.07 off locally produced beers Crooked Can Hefeweizen or Crooked Can High Stepper IPA by mentioning the promotion.

·Florida residents will be able to enjoy 20% off dining at Jaleo Disney Springs starting April 7.

·The Bureau Adventure Games will extend a 30% discount on missions with code HAPPY407 when booking online. Discounted missions can be purchased any day for an experience taking place on April 7.

·Sushi Saint will have a variety of offerings for $4.07 on April 7, including sangria and glasses of wine, Kobe Ichiban rice lager, Japanese-style hot dog, edamame and shishito. They will also offer the Bluefin Tuna Tasting and Otown Set for $40.70.

·Tabla Indian Restaurant, with locations in Orlando, Winter Park and Lake Nona, is offering diners 10% off their checks on April 7.

·Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and The Salty Donut are celebrating 407 Day with a recipe swap collaboration with special flavors. Indulge in a limited-edition Butterbeer ice cream, inspired by one of the top sellers from The Salty Donut at Kelly’s scoop shop locations. Or savor the Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie Donut at The Salty Donut on Corrine Drive, inspired by one of Kelly’s iconic ice cream flavors. Available April 6 and 7 until sellout.

407 Day Events

· Downtown Orlando’s 35th annual Spring Fiesta in the Park takes place April 6-7 starting at 10 a.m. each day.

·The annual Spring Fever in the Garden Festival, presented by the Bloom & Grow Garden Society and the City of Winter Garden, returns for its 22nd year starting at 10 a.m.

·The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts partners with the historic venue Casa Feliz for a monthly concert series, “Music at the Casa.” The series features a performance by composer, guitarist, and vocalist Chris Cortez from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

·Enjoy Family Fun Day with live entertainment, face painting, balloon artists and food at Boxi Park in Lake Nona starting at 1 p.m.

·The University of Central Florida Knights baseball team will host the Kansas State University Wildcats at the John Euliano Stadium at UCF’s main campus at 1 p.m.

·The Winter Park Playhouse offers a 2 p.m. performance of Five Guys Named Moe, a swinging, high-energy musical set to Louis Jordan’s iconic jazz score.

·The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is hosting multiple evening events, including two performances from celebrated jazz musician Stephane Wrembel at Judson’s Live, along with the UCF Percussion Ensemble Invitational & Concert at Steinmetz Hall and the “Marriage of Figaro” from UCF Opera at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

·The NBA’s Orlando Magic goes head-to-head with the Chicago Bulls at the Kia Center at 6 p.m.

·The Social is hosting a musical tribute, Live Dead & Brothers: An All-Star Celebration of Grateful Dead & Allman Brothers, at 6 p.m.

·The Timucua Arts Foundation continues its monthlong celebration of jazz music with a performance by Doug Mathews, bassist for incomparable jazz legend Sam Rivers, at 7:30 p.m.

Residents and visitors can make a stop by the Unbelievably Real mural on the corner of Orange Avenue and Pine Street or the one found at the main entrance of the Florida Mall on 407 Day. Designed by Orlando artist Clark Orr, the artwork shows all the aspects of the region, from tourism highlights to innovative technologies.

The mural will highlight the nightly fireworks from the theme parks and rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center. The meaning is to reinforce the message to residents and visitors alike that they are what makes Orlando Unbelievably Real.

For more information, go to VisitOrlando.com.