Orlando Museum of Art to celebrate 10 years of Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

(Photo by Ebyabe, from Wikimedia Commons)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Museum of Art is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its signature exhibition, the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art this May.

The exhibition’s anniversary falls in the same year as OMA’s centennial anniversary of it’s founding in 1924.

The Florida Prize in Contemporary Art was organized by OMA to bring recognition towards some of Florida’s best and most progressive artists. Each year, 10 artists are chosen to be invited to participate in the exhibition, where multiple works will be displayed and the opportunity of a large-scale installation created on site will be available. One artist will receive a $20,000 award from donations given by Gail and Michael Winn.

A people’s choice award of $2,500 will also be given to the artist that receives the most votes during the opening party, where the winners of both awards will be announced. Funds raised during the event will support the exhibition and OMA educational programs.

Hundreds of artists in Florida are surveyed each year to find the 10 that will be invited to participate.

“As a survey exhibition, the Florida Prize always brings together artist of diverse backgrounds and varying practices. It is a snapshot of the state’s cultural vitality, as seen through some of the most captivating work done here and now,” said OMA in a statement.

Often the artists invited range from new and emerging to mid-career, and many of them have received multiple national and international recognitions.

“Some of the most compelling and recurrent themes in the exhibition this year focus on our relationship and interconnectedness with celestial and earthly elements,” says Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon, OMA’s chief curator. “The artists’ deeply rooted cultural heritage, and stories of migration; and the urgent need to advocate and raise awareness about the ongoing mistreatment of women and girls worldwide. The resulting exhibition is poised to offer profoundly awe-inspiring moments, prompting contemplation and reflection.”

The 10 artists featured in this year’s exhibition are Mona Bozorgi, Yanira Collado, Bernadette Despujols, Sheila Goloborotko, Njeri Kinuthia, Boy Kong, Francesco Lo Castro, Carol Prusa, Jason Seife and Onajide Shabaka.

The opening preview party celebrating the exhibition will be on May 31 from 6-9 p.m. Purchasing a ticket will give access to the party, the people’s choice award voting, a chance to meet the artists, as well as a lineup of food inspired by the artists from a range of Central Florida caterers. Caterers attending the event will be Arthur’s Catering & Events, Cuisinier’s Catered Cuisine & Events, Foodie Catering, Oley’s Kitchen & Barb-B-Que and Puff ‘n Studd Catering.

The exhibition party will be at the Orlando Museum of Art, located at 2416 N. Mills Ave. Tickets are on sale at 2024FloridaPrize.eventbrite.com.