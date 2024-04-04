Positive Reactions: Allyship in Action

I recently had the opportunity to participate in the “Let Us Live” march and rally in Tallahassee, which was organized by LGBTQ+ advocates during the Florida legislative session.

The purpose of the march was to advocate for the rights and dignity of trans Floridians, with a particular focus on protesting House Bill 1639, the “Trans Erasure Bill.” This bill was one of several anti-trans bills proposed during the legislative session.

It would have required someone’s sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity to appear on driver’s licenses, endorsed conversion therapy for trans Floridians, implemented extra costs for gender-affirming healthcare and eroded local nondiscrimination laws throughout the state. These bills would have terrible consequences for trans Floridians, exposing them to unnecessary danger in everyday situations and placing undue burdens on obtaining lifesaving healthcare.

The day of the march, our Tampa Bay delegation met in a parking lot in Ybor at 4 a.m. to depart to Tallahassee together in a bus. The Drag2Talle group (formed last year for the 2023 Drag Queen March in Tallahassee) acted as organizers and facilitators with the leadership of Ericka PC, Justine B. Knights and Lilith Black.

After several visits that the group had made to Tallahassee during the legislative session, the march would serve as the culmination of these efforts. The excitement and passion were palpable during the drive up. We had dozens of trans attendees and trans allies in the bus, including parents, siblings and friends, who were united in their desire to contribute towards the common goal of having our voices heard.

Now, you may be asking, if the march was for trans people, why were there non-trans attendees? The answer is simple: allyship in action. You see, sometimes we think that allyship is something that cisgender straight people are called to do, but not us queer people because we are in the middle of the oppression.

While we are all in the middle of the fight for equality, it is undeniable that there are certain groups under our LGBTQ+ umbrella who need enhanced allyship. Such is the case for the trans community, which has had to endure hateful and hurtful rhetoric in the current political climate, particularly these past two years.

Regardless of how you identify, you can still be an ally to groups in need. Even though I do not identify as a trans individual (when out of my nun habit, I identify as a cisgender gay man), I was among many trans allies who decided to show up in action on that day, showing our trans siblings that they are not alone in this fight.

The march started at a park where we joined delegations from cities across Florida. Once all arrived, there were more than 200 participants estimated at the event. Several speakers invigorated the crowd with inspiring speeches. A minister from a Unitarian Universalist Church said, “Those who believe in freedom, justice and love cannot rest until it comes.”

We then marched uphill towards the Florida Capitol, united in chants asking for the recognition of trans rights and the rejection of hate and discrimination in our state. Once we arrived at the steps of the Capitol, more inspiring speakers took to the podium, including trans grassroots community leaders and supportive legislators.

Barbie Mugler, executive director of Trans United in Elevation, had words that resonated with me. “Our presence does not hinder or infringe on your existence. More rights for us does not mean fewer rights for you,” she said. “Tolerance is not the replacement for acceptance. What already exists cannot be erased.”

That last line evoked one of the loudest cheers of the day. Her words united us in strength and solidarity. After the speeches, we went inside to the rotunda of the Capitol, where we showed through our numbers and presence that we are a force to be reckoned with.

On the drive back we were all processing the day’s events and the call to further action that we received, when an advocate from our group ran down the bus hallway screaming: “The Trans Erasure Bill has been dropped!” A thunderous sound of applause and cheers filled the bus with the most welcome news. Even though the bill did end up being passed by the Florida House of Representatives, it got stuck in committee at the Florida Senate, which effectively killed the bill, at least for this session.

Did this occur entirely due to the march? Probably not, but it was an important and prominent action which contributed to this result. The truth is, no matter how big or small a contribution may seem, all contributions are necessary to triumph as a community. No action will change the world overnight, but many actions together can provoke significant change.

What action have you taken recently to show your allyship to our local trans community? There are many local charities and activist groups that you can join to effect change. Let this be a call to everyone to always choose to be an ally to those most in need, whether you identify in the same way as them or not.

This year’s march had a profound impact on Florida’s LGBTQ+ community. History and change are happening before our very eyes — wouldn’t it be exciting to be a part of that?

Novice Sister Juana Reaction is an educator by both vocation and training. As a member of the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, she spreads joy at queer events and fundraises for local charities.