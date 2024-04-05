Transgender veteran, Tampa shelter at odds over employment

(Photos via Bobbie Coy and New Beginnings of Tampa’s Facebook)

TAMPA | Local veteran Bobbie Coy says transphobia contributed to his firing from New Beginnings of Tampa in late February, while the facility says he was never employed.

New Beginnings operates one of the largest transitional housing and homeless recovery programs in the region. Its website says the organization has helped over 10,000 people, including 7,500 veterans.

It contracts with the Veterans Administration through the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital to do so. New Beginnings was developed by Dr. Thomas E. Atchison — a local pastor as well as its president and CEO — who in recent months has been accused of retaliatory terminations, racism and homophobia.

Atchison denies the allegations, which he says were initiated by New Beginnings’ former executive director, whom he fired. He worked with Coy and others as Ian Donnell, but Atchison notes he is now being investigated for misrepresenting his identity and more. He did not respond to Watermark’s request for comment.

Coy says his troubles with New Beginnings extend beyond this matter. He came to the facility in June 2023 for shelter and provided services as a kitchen manager and driver, earning $150 per week in the process.

Watermark has reviewed receipts showing Coy received cash for these services, as well as a letter signed by former Program Director Andy Reyes drafted “to acknowledge employment and income” for the work. Coy says this was completed for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program to help him obtain another residence.

Atchison says the letter shouldn’t have been drafted and that he wouldn’t have signed it. He notes it was submitted during the period employees were being led by the party known as Donnell.

Atchison also says no tax documentation was completed for these services, which Coy acknowledges, and that the funds were extended as a charity. He says New Beginnings worked with Coy to provide housing and services which shouldn’t have been available through their VA contract because of his Other than Honorable discharge, which the staff empathized with.

Coy last served in the Navy more than two decades ago and was discharged during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” At the time he presented as female and posed for a photo that a superior officer perceived as homosexual in nature, a violation of the policy.

He was discharged prior to completing his second year of service, a requirement for certain benefits he’s still fighting to receive, which he notes “really messed up my life.” It’s part of what led him to New Beginnings.

Coy has been convicted of a felony and was sent there by the Veterans Treatment Court, which serves veterans in the criminal justice system. He says Atchison told him he was being fired due to the felony and the day prior noted “he didn’t agree with my lifestyle but appreciated everything that I had done for him.”

Atchison confirms he “probably” said this, citing his faith and role as a pastor. He maintains this is separate from his role as president and CEO of New Beginnings, where LGBTQ+ veterans should still feel welcome.

Watermark reached out to the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital for a previous iteration of this story. Chief of Communications Roderick R. Cunningham advised “we continue to work with New Beginnings and their newly hired staff to ensure they have adequate, trained staff as well as record of documentation requirements outlined in the contract to ensure they continue to provide quality care and services for Veterans experiencing homelessness.”

As for Coy, he says he’ll continue to fight for his rights as an LGBTQ+ veteran.

“It was just wrong for [the military] to discharge me for something like that, when it doesn’t have anything to do with my ability to work,” he says. “My ability to die for my country is the same as any straight person’s.”

For more information about New Beginnings of Tampa, visit NewBeginningsOfTampa.org.