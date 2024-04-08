Nation

Maryland poised to become trans sanctuary state

By Staff Reports of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
The Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md.(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A bill that would make Maryland a sanctuary state for transgender people and their health care providers received final approval last week.

The Maryland House of Delegates on April 4 passed a version of Senate Bill 19, the Trans Shield Act, that state Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery County) introduced. The Maryland Senate earlier this year passed SB 19 that state Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Anne Arundel and Howard Counties), Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) and Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery County) introduced.

The Washington Blade previously reported Maryland would become the 12th state to implement such a law if Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signs it. D.C. has enacted a similar statute.

