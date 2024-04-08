The Pride Chamber president/CEO Daniel Sohn steps down

Daniel Sohn at Watermark’s 2024 WAVE celebration at Savoy. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | Daniel Sohn has stepped down as The Pride Chamber’s president/CEO following allegations of fabrications in his career past.

An article published on the Coral Springs Talk website on April 3 brought a slew of allegations against Sohn leading The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce of which Watermark is a member, to release a statement addressing Sohn’s resignation.

“Due to recent allegations against Daniel Sohn, The Orlando Pride Chamber’s President and CEO, we can confirm that Mr. Sohn has offered his resignation, which we accepted,” the statement reads. “We take this matter very seriously and our organization will conduct a thorough internal review and investigation of these allegations. We are unable to make further comments on this matter until our review is completed.”

The statement continues, “We remain dedicated to the business equality movement in the Greater Orlando area, and we stay committed to The Pride Chamber’s mission and to its members.”

The article, by Sharon Aron Baron and Pride Chamber member John Sotomayor, refers to Sohn as “Florida’s George Santos,” alleging Sohn photoshopped pictures of himself with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the latter is said to be a photo of Sohn being sworn in as a Selective Service board member.

The article also addresses other inconsistencies in Sohn’s career, citing records that seem to show Sohn fabricating a business and nonprofits.

Sohn was named the chamber’s president/CEO in June 2023. Sohn replaced Kellie Parkin, who stepped down from the position in 2022 to become the executive director for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce in New York.

Watermark has contacted both Sohn and Sotomayor for comment and will update the story as we are able to speak with them.