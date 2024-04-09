PHOTOS: Florida Entertainer of the Year 2024

Florida Entertainer of the Year 2024 Mulan Nguyen. (Photo by Bubba Trahan)

TAMPA | Florida Entertainer of the Year was held April 7 at The Ritz Ybor, honoring both local and legendary drag as a preliminary for National Entertainer of the Year.

“Drag is, without question, a serious art form and a great form of entertainment,” organizer Neil McCurry told Watermark ahead of time. “We take our commitment to bringing world-class drag to the Tampa Bay area seriously and we’re really fortunate to be part of EOY. You’re not going to find a better place to be on April 7 than the Ritz Ybor for this celebration of drag and community.”

Attendees agreed. Five entertainers competed for a $5,000 total cash prize, a crown, sash, plaque and four-night hotel stay at nationals. They were scored on presentation, creative evening wear, on-stage Q&A and talent.

The evening also welcomed performers like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor and current season finalist Nymphia Wind. The 2024 preliminary crowned Mulan Nguyen and named Jordyn Sinclair first alternate. Watch:

Watermark was proud to attend this year’s preliminary. View our photos as well as Florida EOY’s official meet-and-greet photos by Black Rose Photography below.

Photos by Bubba Trahan, Ryan Williams-Jent