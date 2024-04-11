19th Dining Out for Life Tampa Bay to benefit EPIC

(Screenshot via DOFL Tampa Bay)

ST. PETERSBURG | Dining Out for Life will return to Tampa Bay for the 19th year April 18, once again benefiting Empath Partners in Care’s work throughout the region.

DOFL raises over $4.5 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the U.S. and Canada each year, partnering with local restaurants which donate a percentage of sales to local nonprofits. Last year’s event raised $29,088.21 for EPIC’s medical care, counseling, support and prevention services.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 19th annual event,” DOFL Tampa Bay’s website reads. “DOFL supports services for people living with HIV/AIDS and all funds raised at our event stay in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties!”

Over 30 restaurants are scheduled to participate in this year’s fundraiser. They’ll offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails and more via indoor and outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, donating at least 10% of their sales to EPIC during specified hours.

“Joining Dining Out for Life isn’t just about savoring your favorite dish at one of our participating restaurants; it’s about the joy of giving back with every bite,” EPIC Executive Director Joy Winheim says. “Every plate becomes a catalyst for change, transforming a simple meal into a meaningful act of compassion and support for those in need.”

Notably, longtime supporters The Frog Pond will donate 100% of sales from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at its Redington Beach location and 50% during the same timeframe at its St. Pete Beach spot. Some locations will also participate all day, like Chiang Mai Thai & Sushi Bar, The Dog Bar, Dunedin Smokehouse, Florida Ave. Brewing Company, Funky Flamingo, Happy’s Bayou Bites, Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Piza and Wu.

You can view a full list of participants along with times and additional details here.

Winheim also notes she’s excited to welcome new participants to the mix.

“Dining Out has primarily been focused in our St. Pete, Gulfport and Dunedin communities and I am so excited to add New World Brewery, Florida Ave. Brewing and Wu in Tampa this year, giving our Hillsborough County supporters a local option,” she says. “Every dollar spent at a participating restaurant helps EPIC provide direct client services that could help someone from becoming evicted, pay medication copays or provide food they would not otherwise be able to access.”

Read more:

Dining Out for Life Tampa Bay will be held April 18 and locations interested in participating can learn more here. For more information about this year’s participants and dining out, visit DiningOutForLife.com/City/Tampa-Bay.