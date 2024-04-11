Digital Publications Watermark Issue 31.08: Mutant & Proud By Caitlin Sause April 11, 2024 Mutant & Proud: Actor and activist JP Karliak uses his voice for ‘X-Men’ and more. Special Inside: LGBTQ+ Travel Section. BREAKING BARRIERS | Page 08Wes Hodge looks to become 1st LGBTQ+ Supervisor of Elections.NEW BEGINNINGS | Page 10Transgender veteran, Tampa shelter at odds over employment.CASA DEL MERMAN | Page 21Havens of inclusivity and charm in St. Petersburg, Florida and Montanita, Ecuador.MUTANT & PROUD | Page 27Actor and activist JP Karliak uses his voice for ‘X-Men’ and more.A PARODY MUSICAL | Page 33“Stranger Sings!” takes center stage at Tampa’s Straz Center.SCARY GOOD SONGS | Page 35Fringe favorite “An Adele Horror Story” returns to Orlando Stage.See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Tags: An Adele Horror Story, Casa Del Merman, florida, gay, jp karliak, lgbt, LGBTQ+, Mutant & Proud, Orlando, queer, st pete, St Petersburg, Stranger Sings, straz center, tampa, Tampa Bay, trans, transgender, x men