Watermark Issue 31.08: Mutant & Proud

By Caitlin Sause

Mutant & Proud: Actor and activist JP Karliak uses his voice for ‘X-Men’ and more. Special Inside: LGBTQ+ Travel Section.


BREAKING BARRIERS | Page 08
Wes Hodge looks to become 1st LGBTQ+ Supervisor of Elections.

NEW BEGINNINGS | Page 10
Transgender veteran, Tampa shelter at odds over employment.

CASA DEL MERMAN | Page 21
Havens of inclusivity and charm in St. Petersburg, Florida and Montanita, Ecuador.

MUTANT & PROUD | Page 27
Actor and activist JP Karliak uses his voice for ‘X-Men’ and more.

A PARODY MUSICAL | Page 33
“Stranger Sings!” takes center stage at Tampa’s Straz Center.

SCARY GOOD SONGS | Page 35
Fringe favorite “An Adele Horror Story” returns to Orlando Stage.

