St. Cloud Pride Alliance announces rebranded ‘Proud in the Cloud’ event

The St. Cloud Pride Alliance revealed a historic event that its city and county-sponsored for the first time, “Proud in the Cloud.”

The event is scheduled for June 8 and will be a celebration of love and diversity for the community.

Last year, the event was canceled due to security concerns. To ensure safety and inclusivity, the St. Cloud Police Department and other community partners have joined forces to support the event.

“This event is a historic step forward for our community,” the St. Cloud Pride Alliance said in a press release. “‘Proud in the Cloud’ is not just a celebration; it’s a milestone in our journey towards greater diversity and inclusivity in our city.”

This year’s event is rebranded with the backing of key local sponsors including OUC, Osceola County, the City of St. Cloud and the Toho Water Authority, according to a press release.

“Proud in the Cloud” is set to have over 50 vendors, a fully sponsored inflatable kids’ zone, family-friendly entertainment and food trucks for all guests to enjoy.

The St. Cloud Pride Alliance’s mission is to foster an inclusive and vibrant community that celebrates diversity, equality and acceptance for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, according to a press release.

The event is open to everyone to reflect the St. Cloud Pride Alliance’s commitment to celebrating the progress and unity of the community. The historic day plans to unite the community on a significant day.

Proud in the Cloud will be on June 8 from 12-6 p.m. at Lakeshore Park, located at 1104 Lakeshore Blvd. in St. Cloud. For more information, please visit ProudInTheCloud.com.