St. Pete appoints Eric Vaughan as LGBTQ+ liaison

Eric Vaughan. (Photo courtesy City of St. Pete)

ST. PETERSBURG | The City of St. Petersburg has appointed Community Engagement Coordinator Eric Vaughan as its next LGBTQ+ liaison, a role previously held by St. Pete Service Center Director Jim Nixon.

Vaughan joined St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch’s office last May, serving as a broader liaison between his administration and the city’s residents. He says his work has always been done through an equity-focused lens, making the additional responsibilities of LGBTQ+ liaison a natural fit.

“One of the things that I come into the role with — being a Black, gay male — is an understanding of the pressures that people are facing in the city, and now there are even new pressures,” he says. “Making sure our voices are being heard is the work I’ve done in the past and the work I want to continue to do.”

A New York native, Vaughan previously served as LGBTQ+ liaison for the Department of Education in New York City. He moved to St. Petersburg in 2012 to attend graduate school and decided on a permanent relocation after that. He’s worked with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Community Tampa Bay, Studio@620 and more.

“Eric Vaughan brings strong connections within the LGBTQ+ community, both locally and nationally, to the City’s LGBTQ+ liaison role,” Mayor Welch said in a statement April 12. “I am confident that he will build on Jim Nixon’s efforts to foster an environment of acceptance and support across St. Petersburg. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a city where everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can thrive.”

Nixon managed high-profile LGBTQ+ initiatives throughout his tenure, efforts which helped the city secure a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index for seven consecutive years. He also worked with LGBTQ+ and ally leaders to advocate for equality in Tampa Bay and beyond, overseeing partnerships with Metro Inclusive Health, St Pete Pride and more.

“I’m incredibly honored to have served in the role of LGBTQ+ liaison for the last six years,” Nixon says. “Some of my proudest moments and accomplishments have been done in this role while working to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. My expanding role as Director of the St Pete Service Center allows me the opportunity to serve all the citizens of St. Pete … I look forward to continuing my work.”

Vaughan says he’s eager to build on Nixon’s efforts and St. Petersburg’s commitment to inclusivity. He says it’s particularly important given anti-LGBTQ+ laws coming from Tallahassee, particularly those targeting transgender Floridians.

“We’re really in a time when this position is needed,” he says. “I’m fortunate that I have support from this administration and this mayor, which wants it to be a visible role. The mayor has been very vocal about making sure that the LGBTQ+ community in St. Pete is feeling seen and feeling heard.

“We’re not going to just sit down and take all this lying down,” he continues. “We’re going to make sure that we are doing the work to ensure St. Pete remains progressive and inclusive.”

