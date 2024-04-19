Watermark Giveaway: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan at the Kia Center in Orlando

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are coming together to bring their Sweat Tour to the Kia Center in Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Australian and British pop icons are no strangers to working together; they have collaborated on “1999” and “2099.” The pair also co-hosted the “Go West Fest” in 2019, a pride music festival they co-headlined alongside a lineup of LGBTQ+ artists and allies. Both have had a busy 2023 and 2024 isn’t slowing down for either artist.

To celebrate this iconic pair going on tour together, Watermark has two tickets to give away to one lucky winner for the Orlando show, and all you have to do to enter is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner at noon on April 26.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Good luck!

