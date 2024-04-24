Project Pride hires 1st executive director

Paul Lotierzo. (Photo courtesy Project Pride)

SARASOTA | Project Pride has announced the appointment of Paul Lotierzo as the organization’s first executive director, a role the LGBTQ+ advocate will assume May 1.

The nonprofit formed in 2019 to celebrate, unite and support the LGBTQ+ community in and beyond Sarasota. The organization now oversees signature events and initiatives like Sarasota Pride, expected to rebrand this year, and opened a headquarters in the region’s Rosemary District in January.

Project Pride’s board announced they were seeking an executive director in December 2022, advising Watermark they were “looking for support to help elevate our efforts to strengthen our local LGBTQ+ community.” President Jason Champion says Lotierzo is the perfect fit.

“Project Pride is excited about the next chapter in moving Pride forward in Sarasota,” he explains. “Paul was the perfect fit for us because of his experience fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, corporate connections and sheer tenacity.”

Lotierzo is a New York native who attended the University of Tampa. His nonprofit work includes roles at Civic Influencers, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to amplifying the voices of young voters, and Athlete Ally, which is dedicated to ending homophobia and transphobia in sports. He also spent six years working with Immigration Equality, which promotes justice and equality for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive immigrants.

This and other work has given him firsthand experience of “how the struggle for equality intersects across different identities, histories and life paths,” Lotierzo said in a statement. “This unique intersectionality profoundly shaped my understanding of the movement for equality at large and taught me that our efforts must be as diverse and interconnected as the communities we serve.”

He also noted that his vision for the organization is one that “champions inclusivity and allyship in every facet of Project Pride’s work. By acknowledging the complex realities of those we stand with,” he continued, “we can foster a more visible, inclusive and united front in the ongoing fight for equality.”

Lotierzo also shared the news via social media.

“I am truly honored to lead this remarkable organization in partnership with an incredible board, which is dedicated to enhancing visibility, fostering allyship and providing essential programs for the LGBTQ+ community in Sarasota and its Gulf Coast neighbors,” he said.

“Given the current political climate in Florida, where the LGBTQ+ community — and especially the trans community — faces daunting challenges, I am humbly stepping into this role with a deep sense of responsibility and urgency,” he continued. “It is crucial now more than ever to support and elevate the vital work being done by queer, trans, and allied activists in the state. I am eager to listen, learn, and work alongside our community to make a difference.”

Read more below via Project Pride:

The organization also added in a press release that Lotierzo’s arrival “is the next step” in their “upward trajectory.” After he steps into the role, Project Pride will host a series of signature outings including the Grand Carnival June 1 and Silver Pride June 8. Learn more below:

For more information about Project Pride and its upcoming events, visit PPSRQ.org.