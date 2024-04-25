04.25.24 Editor’s Desk

There isn’t much I remember about kindergarten, which for the most part I loathed. Even at six years old I was a night owl who hated waking up early, especially to leave home.

I do remember a few things rather vividly, though, like watching “The Letter People.” The literacy program ran on PBS in the mid-70s and was still in syndication when I entered elementary school two decades later.

My entire class was captivated by the show and watched regularly. “The Letter People” featured personified versions of each letter of the alphabet, low-budget puppets paired with lower-budget animation which used sounds and songs to teach students to read and write.

My affinity for the program was probably one of the earliest signs that I’d go on to love the English language, but in hindsight I’m not sure how I didn’t find it terrifying. Low-res versions are available on YouTube but are not for the faint of heart, no matter how much “Mister H” tries to convince you otherwise.

The series was one of the reasons I was excited to participate in my first school play, another core memory from kindergarten. I don’t remember what it was or much about it, just that I made my acting debut as the letter “T.”

My role was reserved for the end of the piece, quite literally. In conjunction with five other young thespians wearing posterboard letters, we would close the show by walking on stage to spell “T-H-E” and E-N-D,” which was also our only line shouted in unison. I’m guessing there were more students than parts that year.

Playing a letter and memorizing two words you and your peers are literally wearing may seem like low pressure, but I still remember the stage fright. I spent the entire time backstage worrying about all the ways our entrance and delivery could go wrong, proving that even at six years old I was learning “A” was for “Anxiety.”

Everything went according to plan, so far as I recall, and I grew to love performing by high school. I was even a theater major my first year of college before turning my focus to the written word, my first love, where I also excelled in a public speaking course or two.

Despite this, I recently reverted to that little boy wearing the letter “T,” terrified of the spotlight and all the weight that comes with it. That’s because Watermark was given the opportunity to moderate an April 19 discussion at The Plaza Live in Orlando with Amy Sedaris — the celebrated comedian and LGBTQ+ ally known for “Strangers with Candy,” “The Mandalorian” and much more — a task that I took on.

I’ve interviewed a number of celebrities in my time at Watermark, some of whom have meant a great deal to me personally like “The Little Mermaid’s” Jodi Benson and “Star Trek” legend George Takei, but rarely in person and never in front of an audience. The idea was daunting to say the least.

I prepared as I would for any interview, doing my research and crafting questions I think are interesting or necessary, but I never lost sight of its unique circumstance. There would be microphones and stage lights, which I usually struggle with and sweat through, and it would all take place beside a celebrity I admire in front of an audience who’d paid money to see her. I was a nervous wreck for weeks.

I’m very happy to report that it went well, so far as I recall. Our moderated discussion lasted for an hour and we spoke backstage before and after the show at length. Amy Sedaris is exactly the type of person a fan would hope she is — effortlessly kind, witty and full of grace.

In addition to thanking Amy for being such a treasure and making me feel so comfortable, I want to thank the staff at AEG Presents and The Plaza Live for allowing Watermark to moderate. Everyone was lovely to work with and a joy all night. I also want to thank Watermark Publisher Rick Todd for trusting me to represent us on stage.

“An Evening with Amy Sedaris” is an evening I’ll never forget:

In this issue we speak with another comedian, Kathy Griffin, and preview the Fabulous Arts Foundation’s upcoming Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Festival. We also detail the 33rd Orlando Fringe’s LGBTQ+ offerings.

In Tampa Bay news, the City of St. Petersburg appoints Eric Vaughan as its next LGBTQ+ liaison and Ashley Brundage launches her campaign for the state House. The LGBTQ+ advocate could make history if elected this year. In Orlando, the city moves forward with its plans for a Pulse memorial.

Watermark is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source, so thanks for reading and supporting our advertisers. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue.