TransNetwork, Pinellas Dems raise nearly $20K for equality

TransNetwork Co-Founder Andy Citino at the UNI-TEA Dance. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | TransNetwork and the Pinellas County Democratic Party united 450 supporters April 28 at Coastal Creative, raising nearly $20K for the organizations and their work.

Their inaugural UNI-TEA Dance was designed as an evening of celebration, solidary and joy, bringing the LGBTQ+ community and their allies together to honor “diversity and shared commitment to equality.” Organizers relayed that message through calls to action, entertainment and more.

“Every walk of life is here,” TransNetwork Co-Founder Andy Citino addressed attendees as festivities began. “The only way we get past the hate and the fear is together — it takes all of us, and you all showed out.”

He subsequently reflected on TransNetwork’s mission to use education and activism to build “a future where everyone can live authentically and freely, regardless of their gender identity.” It’s work he and co-founders Tristan Byrnes and Andre Clarke began in March 2023 before formally launching the organization last May.

Citino also reflected on the event’s success April 30 via social media.

“Our goal was to bring community together and we did that,” he wrote. “The work of so many people for years made this possible … we have been around one year, and it is clear we have touched lives. I am very proud of our team.

“UNI-TEA Dance was ELECTRIC,” Citino continued. “I was misty at so many moments, the love was palpable, the support SHOWED OUT. The drag show was fantastic! From where I personally sit, I am in awe with how far we have come … and we still have work to do.”

Read more below:

The event also featured local organizations like Love the Golden Rule and Bell Pharmacy, which met with attendees to showcase services. Music was provided by DJ Jayson Chancey.

Among others, emcee Christina Moore welcomed fan favorite drag entertainers to perform like Aquariius, Lilith Black, Rockell Blu, Conundrum, Alice Marie Gripp and Kori Stevens. The local legend received a special award for her years of supporting LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay before after parties were held at LGBTQ+ hotspots Enigma and Cocktail.

After the event’s costs are covered, the UNI-TEA Dance’s proceeds will be split evenly between TransNetwork and the Pinellas County Democratic Party. The group works to elect Democrats in local and statewide elections will advancing Democratic values and positions.

Chair Jennifer Griffith says the celebration “exceeded all my expectations, offering a stunning display of unity and strength across our diverse communities.”

“The overwhelming enthusiasm and generous involvement of all the performers, our guests, and the team who put this together not only highlighted the significance of our cause but also strengthened our commitment to pressing forward,” she says.

Griffith also notes the organization is eager to work with TransNetwork again in the future. She says the fundraiser “marks just the beginning of what promises to be an enduring collaboration, paving the way for a future rich in advocacy and shared successes.”

TransNetwork will hold its next signature event May 30 at Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, a conversation about survival. The gathering will also include a kickoff event at 6 p.m. for the Jeanie Project, which honors the late Jeanie Promise Williams by serving and supporting the transgender and gender-expansive community and its allies.

View Watermark’s UNI-TEA Dance photos and photos from TransNetwork below.

Learn more about TransNetwork and the Pinellas County Democratic Party at MyTransNetwork.org and PinellasDemocrats.org. For more on the Jeanie Project, visit TheJeanieProject.org.