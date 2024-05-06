Osceola County to build a Pulse Tribute in June

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

Update: Osceola County Commissioner Chair Cheryl Grieb states that the structure being built will be a “tribute” and not a “memorial” as was previously reported in the story.

Osceola County has announced it will begin construction on a new tribute to the Pulse victims next month.

The official groundbreaking is set for June 12, the eight-year mark of the mass shooting that left 49 clubgoers dead and dozens more injured.

In a statement to WESH 2, Osceola County Commissioner Chair Cheryl Grieb said, “Right after the Pulse massacre, I met with many of the victims who had been shot and also met with many of the moms of victims who had been killed. There are so many people that were affected in Osceola County from that horrific evening. I wanted to make sure the 49 that lost their lives and everyone else involved in this tragedy are never forgotten. The symbolism in this art piece speaks to this, and I look forward to the groundbreaking on the anniversary date alongside many of the moms and victims.”

While many details have not been released, Grieb said the tribute will be a 49-feet-tall structure in honor of the 49 lives lost that night. The memorial will be built on county-owned land next to the Neo City Academy using $250,000 of unused COVID Relief funds.

The news comes as the City of Orlando is still preparing to build its Pulse Memorial at the nightclub location. Last month, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer held a press conference announcing the city’s next steps, including bringing on Dr. Larry Schooler to facilitate talks between the victim’s families, survivors and those impacted by the tragedy through the memorial process.