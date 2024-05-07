Mx St Pete Pride to feature local legends, Alyssa Edwards

(L-R) Mr., Miss and Mx. St Pete Pride 2023. (Photo courtesy St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride will hold its second Mx St Pete Pride pageant May 26 from 5-11 p.m. at The Palladium, honoring its outgoing Royal Court and crowning its next set of representatives.

Formerly the Miss St Pete Pride pageant, the competition has entertained Tampa Bay audiences for over a decade. It was rebranded last year to allow contestants to enter regardless of gender.

They now compete in three divisions — Miss, Mr. and Mx. — with one winner chosen from each. Miss consists of parties whose stage personas identify as female, Mr. as male and Mx. as gender diverse or nonbinary.

Last year’s pageant crowned Ceazia Giovanni Kreshé as Miss, Vyn Suazion as Mr. and in a first, KaMarion Lavish as Mx. St Pete Pride. The trio have represented the state’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration ever since, primarily under the guidance of St Pete Pride board member and Mx St Pete Pride Pageant Director Clifford Hobbs.

An ardent fan of drag and pageantry, Hobbs says working with the 2023 Royal Court “has been one of the most significant service experiences of my life thus far.”

“My responsibility was to create the platform for them to shine, and shine they certainly have,” he explains. “Witnessing firsthand the challenges they’ve faced offstage [while] maintaining hope, positivity and resilience, they embody the essence of true royalty. Though I’ll dearly miss them, I’ll forever treasure the remarkable journey we shared together.”

The outgoing court agrees. Lavish says making history as the organization’s first Mx. representative was “an awesome feeling.”

“Being able to meet new faces and build new relationships was one of the few goals I set,” Lavish explains. “Getting out in the community of St. Pete I’ve felt love and acceptance … the work [St Pete Pride] provided for us all year, being part of such amazing events and giving back to the community, always left a fulfilling feeling.”

Kreshé calls the community “my unwavering support system since day one,” noting that “I’m deeply thankful for their encouragement, acceptance and love.”

“I’m filled with a mix of excitement and bittersweet emotions as I reflect on what I’ve achieved this year,” she says. “While I’m eager to see the outcome, it’s also a poignant moment knowing I’ll be passing the torch … I trust that whoever succeeds will feel the same love and support we’ve received.”

“Our 2023 reign has shown me that the presence and power of queer excellence is more imperative than ever,” Suazion adds. “I look forward to seeing who are the next to step to the plate and how their reign will further the possibilities of equality, representation and inclusivity!”

Registration for this year’s pageant opened in February and quickly drew 17 contestants. Hobbs says six entertainers will compete for the title of Miss St Pete Pride, four for Mr. and seven for Mx., “all of whom have left their mark on the St. Pete drag scene.”

In addition to the title, the winner of each division will receive a $2,000 cash prize and event bookings, contingent upon scores in five categories. The first is personal interview, scheduled for May 25, and the second is presentation. Participants will be judged on how they express the Pride flag representative of their LGBTQ+ identity.

The pageant will also feature Evening Gown for Miss, Evening Wear for Mr. and Evening Fashion for Mx. Each contestant will then have seven minutes for a talent of their choice followed by an on-stage interview.

Angelica Sanchez will host and judging will be led by Delores T. Van Cartier. This year’s panel also includes Kori Stevens, 2024 grand marshal Dena Cass and Isaiah Sanchez Hilton, with special guest judge Alyssa Edwards from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Edwards will be among the evening’s performances, as will the outgoing Royal Court. The pageant will celebrate their reign as well as the 10-year mark of Stephanie Stuart and Isaiah Sanchez Hilton being crowned Miss and Mister St Pete Pride 2014. Also of note, Hobbs says, is the return of Stevens as a judge.

“This pageant wouldn’t be here if not for Kori and I’m happy that she will be with us again,” he says. “The Mx St. Pete Pride Pageant is more than just a pageant — it’s a showcase of St. Pete’s best entertainers, past, present and future.”

View videos featuring the outgoing court and Edwards below:

Mx. St Pete Pride 2024 will be held May 26 from 5-11 p.m. at The Palladium, located at 253 Fifth Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. Tickets begin at $20 and general admission is 50% off with code MSPC24. Learn more and purchase yours at StPetePride.org.