Nonbinary performer Nemo wins Eurovision 2024

Switzerland’s Nemo wins Eurovision 2024 with their song “The Code.” (Screenshot from Eurovision’s YouTube)

Switzerland’s Nemo made history on May 11 becoming the first nonbinary winner in the Eurovision Song Contest’s 68-year history.

Nemo, 24, won the contest with their song “The Code,” a track intended to take its listeners on Nemo’s journey of self-discovery as a nonbinary individual.

“I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world,” said Nemo after receiving the award on stage.

Their victory marks the first triumph for the country since 1988 when Celine Dion competed for Switzerland.

“I have to say this whole experience was really intense and not just pleasant all the way. There were a lot of things that didn’t seem like it was all about love and unity, and that made me really sad,” said Nemo.

This year’s competition was also shrouded in controversy surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement called for the Eurovision organizers to “ban Israel — just as Russia was banned for the illegal invasion of Ukraine — or face widespread boycotts.”

The EBU chose to defend Israel’s presence and allowed the country to perform. However, it was required that the lyrics of Israel’s song “Hurricane” remove any references to the Oct. 7attack.

Throughout the performance of Israel’s singer Eden Golan some audience members could be heard booing and some members of the crowd chose to leave the arena.

The Saturday night event showcased 26 finalists with music combining different genres, languages and styles.

With Nemo’s victory, Switzerland will host Eurovision 2025 with official dates and times being released in the coming months.