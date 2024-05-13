Tombolo Books, Mark Jason Williams go ‘Out in the World’

(Graphic via Tombolo Books)

ST. PETERSBURG | Tombolo Books will host “Out in the World: A Conversation with Mark Jason Williams” May 15 at 7 p.m., welcoming the award-winning writer to reflect on his new National Geographic publication.

“Out in the World: An LGBTQIA+ (and Friends!) Travel Guide to more than 100 Destinations around the World” was published May 7. The resource was co-written with Amy B. Scher, another LGBTQ+ travel writer, and features inclusive destinations like St. Petersburg.

“Specifically designed to meet the needs and interests of queer travelers, ‘Out in the World’ takes readers on a journey through over 100 destinations around the globe,” Tombolo shares. “Authors Mark Jason Williams and Amy B. Scher help readers plan their next vacation, explore new destinations and find welcoming spaces where they can authentically express themselves throughout their travels.”

Among other things, the book highlights the duo’s favorite small towns, classic cities and can’t-miss coastal spots, in which St. Petersburg features. The section touches on LGBTQ+-owned businesses like Casa del Merman at GayStPete House, Cocktail, Enigma and Tombolo Books as well as celebrations like St Pete Pride.

Williams will discuss all this and more during the event, moderated by Watermark Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent. Tombolo says the author, who has visited over 50 countries across seven continents, “will share his local favorites, discuss the ever-expanding opportunities for queer travelers, and reveal his top picks and hidden gems where LGBTGIA+ travelers and friends will feel safe, comfortable and have an unforgettable vacation.”

The evening will include a reading, question and answer session and book signing. It will also be livestreamed via Tombolo Books’ Instagram.

“Out in the World: A Conversation with Mark Jason Williams” will be held May 15 from 7-8 p.m. at Tombolo Books, located at 2153 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. For more information, visit TomboloBooks.com. To learn more about Mark Jason Williams, visit MarkJasonWilliams.com.