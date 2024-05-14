Watermark Giveaway: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Live’ at Ruth Eckerd Hall

The ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres on Paramount+ May 17, featuring eight fan favorite queens vying for the crown.

Unlike previous seasons, however, they’ll also be competing for charities — including Central Florida’s Miracle of Love. The cast includes Orlando’s Roxxxy Andrews as well as Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie, the latter of whom once called Tampa Bay home.

In support of the show, Voss Events, World of Wonder and MTV have launched “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Live,” promising all of the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent fans of the series can expect from the reality competition. “Enter the Werk Room this Summer and get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ 9th Season unfolding LIVE on-stage,” it’s teased.

The tour sashays into Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall Aug. 29, and Watermark has your chance to be there. To enter our giveaway for two tickets, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner May 31 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at will call.