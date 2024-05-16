City of Orlando changes race location for 8th CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Pulse during the onePulse Foundation’s 6th CommUnity Rainbow Run. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | The annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run, started by the now defunct onePULSE Foundation and taken over by the City of Orlando, is moving locations for its eight year.

The 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run, presented by Orlando Health, will take place at Orlando City Hall Plaza on June 8. The previous seven runs all started at Wadeview Park.

The new location of the event also means a new route for the race. The route will take participants south on Orange Ave., passing the Orlando Health campus before continuing south to the Pulse site. The route then leads runners back north on Orange Ave. to the finish line at City Hall for the after-event festival.

The Kids Fun Run will take place on Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.

The CommUNITY Festival and race day registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by the 4.9k race starting at 8 a.m.

Last October, the City of Orlando announced it was moving forward with purchasing the Pulse property for a reported $2 million after it was revealed that talks between the onePULSE Foundation and the club owners for the property had broken down. The foundation announced less than a month later that it would be dissolving. The city decided to take over two of the foundation’s more popular events — the Annual Remembrance Ceremony, taking place on June 12, and the CommUNITY Rainbow Run.

Visit PulseOrlando.org/RainbowRun to learn more about the event, sign up to volunteer or register to participate.