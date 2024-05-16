Congressman Maxwell Frost announces federal funding for Central Florida arts organizations

Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost at Come Out With Pride in Orlando in October 2023. (Photo by Caitlin Sause)

Congressman Maxwell Frost announced May 15 that four Central Florida organizations will be benefiting from the National Endowment for the Arts federal grants.

The grants come from the second major grant announcement of 2024, revealing that more than $110 million would be benefitting groups within one of three categories: Grants for Arts Projects, Our Town and State and Regional Partnerships.

“As a drummer and artist, funding for the arts has always been a priority of mine, which is why I am proud to announce these four federal grants totaling close to $200,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts that underscore our commitment to fostering artistic innovation and accessibility here in Central Florida,” said Frost in a press release.

With grants being presented to all 50 states, Florida was awarded with $2 million. Four Central Florida organizations were selected to receive a part of these statewide funds totaling $174,500.

The majority of funds will be going to support The United Arts of Central Florida. The group will be receiving $100,000 to support their own grant programs. The group will use the money to fund a nonprofit organization grant program as well as a program for individual artists in Orlando’s four county service area in Central Florida, according to the release.

“This funding is specifically to help us create and provide more diverse cultural experiences in programs that reach underrepresented populations. It’s really important that these arts programs and arts projects that we are funding meet people where they are,” said Jennifer Evins, the President and CEO of United Arts. “What this NEA grant does is double the amount of money that we have put towards this. Our budget is normally $100,000 for our community arts project program and now there’s going to be $200,000, so it’s a one to one match.”

Individuals can view the requirements and different grants available on the United Arts site. United Arts encourages any artist of any art form to apply as long as they live and have a professional practice in one of Orlando’s four counties: Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole County.

The remaining money will be divided among three other groups: the Orlando Science Center, the University of Central Florida Research Foundation and the Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts.

“From empowering independent artists to collaborative science initiatives, these investments not only nurture creativity but also create valuable opportunities for growth for people who want to pursue a career in the arts,” said Frost.

The Orlando Science Center will be receiving $30,000 to support their collaborative performance project “Science of Sound” created alongside the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Incarcerated individuals within Osceola County will be benefiting from the grants as well. The University of Central Florida Research Foundation will be given $29,500 to support a series of puppetry-building classes and interviewing workshops for those in prison.

The Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts will be receiving the last of the funds allocated to Central Florida. They will be receiving $15,000 to benefit the “6th and Jazz” program, highlighting musical performances accentuated with dance and educational information.

The announcement comes just days after Frost held a town hall with Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to emphasize the importance of the arts and our arts economy in Central Florida.