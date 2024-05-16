Dr. Phillips Center gives back during ‘Peter Pan’ tour

(Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

ORLANDO | Children and families are invited to Broadway’s “Peter Pan” community giveback on May 16 and 18 at the Dr.Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. In a community giveback tradition that started in 2017, 200 special guests are invited to experience the live adventure of Peter Pan and participate in a Neverland pre-show experience!

Nolan Almeida, 17-years old, plays the childlike role of Peter Pan. Almeida explained how acting in the world of Neverland has helped him connect to his inner child.

“I did a lot of exploring [in] my childhood and revisiting a lot of it and getting to genuinely find that place and that childlike joy from when I was, you know, maybe nine or 10 and then sort of bringing that over authentically to this role,” says Almeida.

Peter Pan’s arch-nemesis Captain Hook is played by Cody Garcia. Garcia has played Captain Hook on Disney Cruise Lines in the past, and they used the experience behind this role to deliver a performance that has exceeded expectations.

Guests attending the Saturday matinee showing will take part in a live adventure where Peter Pan and his tiny but mighty sidekick, Tinker Bell will take the audience on a magical journey. This journey will consist of themed activity stations! The stations will be called, Crocodile Creek, Pirates Cove and Darling Residence. These stations are created to include the arts, STEM, environment and health learnings.

“Our team continues to innovate and find new ways to enhance the Community Giveback initiative for our young theatergoers and their families,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.

Audience members will receive souvenirs. This includes a Peter Pan T-shirt, crocodile pop kit, swag bag and more.

For ticket information, you can visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.