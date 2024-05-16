Miami activist Jorge Alberto Mursuli Del Valle dies at 63

Jorge Alberto Mursuli Del Valle. (Photo provided by Maru Lanao)

Jorge Alberto Mursuli Del Valle, former chairman of the nonprofit SAVE (Safeguarding American Values for Everyone) from Miami, passed away May 6 due to heart failure. He was 63.

Mursuli Del Valle, who is remembered as a “champion of equality and social justice,” was born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States at age six alongside his family. By the challenges he had faced as an immigrant in a new country to the values instilled by his parents, he was influenced in beginning his journey for advocacy.

Mursuli Del Valle held several positions in organizations such as the Florida East Coast Railway and Miami City Ballet. However, it was not until he landed his pivotal role in leading SAVE that he was brought into the spotlight of activism. While at SAVE, Valle successfully advocated for the passage of the Miami Dade Human Rights Ordinance in 1998 which secured equal employment rights, housing public accommodations and credit and financing practices based on sexual orientation.

Mursuli Del Valle was also a fearless fighter for democracy, dedicating himself to causes ranging from election reform to immigration, free speech and civil liberties. His leadership role at People for the American Way Foundation and his founding of Democracia USA, further enriched his hounds and legacy as a tireless defender of democracy. It was noted that he used his intelligence and intuition to open doors across all people and all kinds of citizens.

City of Miami Commissioner and friend, Damian Pardo said, “Jorge used his intelligence and intuition to open doors across all kinds of people and through kindness, courage, and laughter he convinced scores of people to view our fellow citizens with compassion and a sense of fairness, making the lives of everyone of us much better.”

Mursuli Del Valle was dedicated to his partner for 33 years, Jimmy Gamonet de Los Heros. Gamonet de Los Heros died from complications of COVID-19 in 2021.

Mursuli Del Valle is kept alive through memory and love by his sister Evelyn Peguero, his nephew Ramiro Antorcha, his niece Evy-Marie Pereira and “hundreds to thousands of people who now live better because of him.”