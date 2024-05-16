PHOTOS: Orlando Fringe kicks off 33rd festival with ribbon cutting, teaser show

(Photo by Luis De Peña)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe kicked off its 33rd festival May 14 in the Universal Orlando Theatre of the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre.

The festival officially started with a teaser show comprised of 1-minute scenes and vignettes of upcoming productions. The show opened with a ribbon cutting featuring Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

Other notable audience members were Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, former Congresswoman Val Demings and Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani.

Photos by Luis De Peña.