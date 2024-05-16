Red & Ready: GayDayS

All aboard as GayDayS is back again at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, located at 10100 International Dr. in Orlando, with this year’s theme set as 2024 Land Cruise!

GayDayS also returns with its popular Expo! This free event will feature live entertainment, giveaways and a wide variety of vendors and exhibitors offering an exciting array of LGBTQ+ goods and services, all conveniently located within the host hotel. The expo runs Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

GayDayS’ Welcome & Information Booth as well as its Ticket & Merchandise Center will open May 29, starting at noon, with pool parties and events beginning on May 30.

Below we have information on GayDayS’ events. Prices are subject to change. For more information, visit GayDayS.com.

Events:

Thursday, May 30

Back in the 80’s

7-10 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Take a trip back to the 1980s for a retro party featuring all your favorite jams. Join GayDayS at The Pavilion, located at the host hotel, dressed in your best 80s style to listen to a collection of the best mix tapes. This is an 18 and up event.

This is a free event

Gay Dazed & Confused

8 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Drag icons Randy Roberts and Varla Jean Merman are teaming up for a special GayDayS show featuring unforgettable entertainment.

$30 in advance

$40 at event

PI @ GD

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

The legendary Pleasure Island party is back! Come relive all your favorite Mannequins hits. Music provided by DJ Scott Robert.

$20 in advance

$30 at event

Friday, May 31

GayDayS Drag Bingo

5-7 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Hosted by former Miss GayDayS Twila Holiday, it’s all the fun of bingo and all the fun of a drag show mixed together.

$20 in advance

$30 at event

Country Night at the Pavilion

7-10 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Pull out those cowboy boots and chaps and head over to the Pavilion. Country wear is encouraged and the event will feature country music, line dancing, beer and whiskey. This is an 18 and up event.

This is a free event.

GayDayS Porn Star Bingo

7:30-9:30 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Join host Addison Taylor and her team of porn stars for a host and steamy game of Porn Star Bingo. Just wait until you see what happens when “O-69” is called!

$30 in advance

$40 at event

Saturday, June 1

Love Island Erotica Overnight Circuit Party

12-6 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Party all night long and find your love! Discount available if you purchase tickets to both Overnight Circuit Parties.

$45 in advance

$60 at event

Miss GayDayS Pageant

5-7 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Who will be crowned Miss GayDayS 2024? Hosted by Chi Chi LaRue and Twila Holiday, and featuring Miss GayDayS 2023 Jade Foxx, see the contestants attempt to dazzle the judges in categories such as interview, formal wear and performance.

$20 in advance

$30 at event

Sunday, June 2

Fantasy Island Fetish Ball Overnight Circuit Party

12-6 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Get ready to unleash your wildest dreams on Fantasy Island. Discount available if you purchase tickets to both Overnight Circuit Parties.

$45 in advance

$60 at event

Mr. GayDayS Leather Competition

1-3 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Come meet Mr GayDayS Leather 2023, Tony Vega, and find out who will take home the sash and patch this year at the Mr GayDayS 2024 Leather Competition. Hosted by Jeffrey Wayne and Twila Holiday.

$20 in advance

$30 at event

Boots, Beers & Bears Victory Party

5 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Come out and celebrate the victory of the newly sashed 2024 Mr. GayDayS Leather.

This is a free event

Gay Dazed & Confused

6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Drag icons Randy Roberts and Varla Jean Merman are back for another GayDayS show.

$30 in advance

$40 at event

Tea Dance at GayDayS

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Join the one and only DJ Brianna Lee for the last dance of GayDayS 2024.

$30 in advance

$40 at event

Daily events:

Main Pool & Bear Pool Parties

May 30-June 2

11 a.m.-2 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

GayDayS’ pool parties are legendary and feature some of the best DJs from all over the world. This year’s DJ’s are listed here. Thursday: DJ Trevor Oldroyd, Pacemaker and DJ Jayson; Friday: DJ Robbie Carrigan, DJ Trevor Oldroyd and DJ Hot Mess; Saturday: DJ Joshua Atom, DJ Itty Bitty and DJ John Stuurm; Sunday: DJ Mike Sklarz, DJ Joshua Atom and DJ Chi Chi La Rue. Ticket price gets you access to both the Main Pool and the Bear Pool.

Pool pass for either Thursday or Friday:

$40 in advance

$50 at event

Pool pass for either Saturday or Sunday:

$50 in advance

$60 at event

Puppy Mosh

May 31-June 2

3-5 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Calling all pups, come have some fun at the daily puppy mish, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

$5 per day in advance, $10 at event

$15 for all 3 days in advance, $25 for all 3 days at event

Foam Party

May 30-June 1

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Come join in on the fun in GayDayS’ nightly foam party, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

$10 per night

$25 for all 3 nights