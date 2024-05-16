Red & Ready: Girls in Wonderland

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Girls in Wonderland and they are celebrating with one of their biggest weekends ever. Started by Amy Alonso, Alison Burgos and Yesenia Leon of Pandora Events, Girls in Wonderland offers up a series of events for the women of the community.

The Girls are back this year at a new host hotel — the TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando at Flamingo Crossings, located at 13279 Hartzog Rd. in Winter Garden.

Below you’ll find information on Girls in Wonderland’s events. Weekend passes are available, prices are subject to change and all events are 21 and up. For more information, visit GirlsInWonderland.com.

Events:

Thursday, May 30

Welcome Happy Hour

6-8 p.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

Mix, mingle and make new friends, either for the weekend or for life, at Girls in Wonderland’s happy hour welcome party. The event features live music by Deb Hundseder and free Bud Light on draft until it runs out.

This event is free to GiW hotel guests

Traffic Jam

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cuba Libre

Girls in Wonderland’s opening night party is a Traffic Jam at Cuba Libre at Pointe Orlando. Take a colored bracelet coordinated to your availability — red means taken, yellow means approach with caution and green means go for it. The event will feature music provided by DJ’s Pat Pat, Dlux and Zehno, and sexy go-go girls working the traffic all night long.

$25 in advance

$30 at event

Friday, May 31

Wet Pool Party

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

Get “wet” at the first pool party of the weekend. Indulge in the scenery. Relax, swim, eat and drink at the dual pools while dancing to some of your favorite DJs — Pat Pat, Citizen Jane and Zehno. Live performance by Chloe Star and featuring Day Club games, corn hole contest, beer pong and Newlywed.

$30 in advance

$35 at event

L-Lounge Happy Hour

6-8 p.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

Pre-game for the big night ahead with specialty cocktails and live music by Citizen Jane with drum and guitar.

This event is free to GiW hotel guests

Out For Laughs Comedy Show

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Hash House a Go-Go

Join Girls in Wonderland at Hash House a Go-Go, located at 5350 International Dr. in Orlando, for an evening of laughs with one of today’s hottest LGBTQ+ comics — Kristin Key. Key is an American comedian who has appeared at The Improv, and on the series “Last Comic Standing” and “Bring the Funny.” She favors a self-deprecating, physical and improvisational style of comedy and incorporates the guitar to create original musical comedy.

$35 in advance

$45 at event

Climax

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando

Girls in Wonderland’s Friday night party at Mango’s Tropical Café, located at 8126 International Dr. in Orlando, will be led by Ivy Les Vixen and her sexy Vixens, all ready for a wild night. Music will be provided in the main room by DJ’s Les Ortiz and Pat Pat, and on the patio by DJ Tatiana. The event will also feature live performances by Snow Tha Product and JJ Drums.

$35 in advance

$45 at event

Saturday, June 1

After Hours, Afterglow

2-5 a.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

The party continues overnight back at the host hotel with the Bud Light Disco.

$20 in advance

$30 at event

Splash Pool Party

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

It’s THE BIG QUEER POOL PARTY! Frolic and splash around at the infamous sun-drenched pool party. Sip tropical cocktails and dance to the sounds of DJs Citizen Jane, Pat Pat and Sammii Blendz at the main stage pool. The Day Club, which can be found indoors, will feature DJ Gabby Risso.

$45 in advance

$50 at event

GiW Signature Event: Queer Prohibition Party – Roaring Twenties

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

New York Beer Project

Saturday night is Girls in Wonderland’s Signature Dance Party, and this year its theme is “Queer Prohibition Party – Roaring Twenties.” Dress code is 1920s fashion and gangster style, and the dance party is happening at New York Beer Project, located at 9230 Miley Dr. in Winter Garden. Music provided by DJs Les Ortiz, Citizen Jane, Pat Pat and Sammii Blendz.

$35 in advance

$45 at event

Sunday, June 2

After Hours, Girl

2-5 a.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

The biggest and best lesbian party in the country, Girl The Party, takes over the after hours for a night of debauchery. All your favorite DJs, go-go Vixens and more hit the stage. DJ’s Dlux and Zehno will throw down house and indie beats in the Bud Light Disco.

$20 in advance

$30 at event

Sunday Funday! Pool Party

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

Frolic and splash around at the infamous, and final, weekend pool party. Sip tropical cocktails and dance to the sounds of DJ’s Sammii Blendz and Les Ortiz on the main stage pool. Also, don’t forget about the annual MUFF EATING CONTEST! The indoor Day Club will feature music by DJ’s Spex and Zehno, and don’t miss Drag Queen Bingo.

$35 in advance

$45 at event

Last Chance Party

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Flaming Grill at the TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando

Say goodbye to another amazing Wonderland in our Bud Light Disco with beats by Guest DJ Sammii Blendz.

$15 in advance

$25 at event